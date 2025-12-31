Blord has responded to scam allegations that trailed the launch of his new initiative to help Nigerians with taxes in 2026

The businessman offered the sum of N500k to anyone who could prove he scammed them through his app

His response has further sparked mixed reactions, with some fans defending the businessman

Popular businessman and crypto trader Blord, whose real name is Linus Williams, has finally addressed scam allegations against him and his internet application after he announced a new channel to help Nigerians with tax in 2026.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the federal government's new tax reform is set to start on January 1, 2026. The new tax system, set to redefine how individuals and businesses are taxed, has become a heated debate among Nigerians, especially the working class.

Amid the reactions, Blord unveiled a new app to receive crypto payments using just an email, no BVN or NIN needed, then convert and withdraw to banks, with his Blord Group handling taxes on large transactions under Nigeria's new 2026 tax rules, which tax crypto profits up to 25%.

Reacting, some critics made bold claims about scams involving Blord and his apps, while others argued that the businessman was attempting to help Nigerians evade paying tax in the new year.

Responding to allegations, Blord, in a post via his Instagram page, announced a N500k cash reward for anyone who could prove they had been scammed by him.

"Hey amazing people, if you know anyone that always claim that Blord don scam am or chop him money for app, tell them I am daring them today, to visit any of my office nationwide and drop their claim. If their claim turns out to be true, I’ll give the person 500k as inconvenience. Let them make videos before and after going," he wrote.

See the screenshot of Blord's response below:

Reactions as Blord responds to scam allegations

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

ezeaku_tv commented:

"If vdm can not find any stain on u to drag u with………Nwanne you white like snow and i respect you for that."

mr_charisma001 said:

"I believe you my boss."

okezie_collins_aghabanti said:

"Blord na yahoo no put your money on his app. Because you go cry."

ehidiahmen_okojie wrote:

"Lol, dem go later threaten you say dem be big men, I use your app though."

realstriker40 said:

"Baba think sey him don cover all loop holes U go cry."

zinlexchukky commented:

"Why are you so desperate to be talked about? Less the noise and enjoy ur money. Your source of income isn't clear enough so try to be private and be happy."

mc_yomi2020 said:

"Which evidence Yahoo boy go present say you die him money for aza as middle man."

