From January 1, 2026, the new tax law will take effect, considered as one of the most comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s tax system which redefines how individuals and businesses are taxed.

There have been intense debate among Nigerians, especially the working class, over what the law means for their already stretched finances.

While the government insists that the reform only aims to broaden the tax base and simplify compliance, there are misinformation and conflicting reports that have left many workers confused.

In this series, Legit.ng will provide insights into the new law, offering context and clarifying the confusion surrounding the new taxes.

Salary earners what the new tax law say

Under Section 13 of the Act, employment income is taxable in Nigeria where:

The employee is resident in Nigeria; or

The employment duties are performed in Nigeria, and remuneration is paid by a Nigerian employer

Non-resident employees

Nigerian government employees abroad

Seafarers

Salary earners that won't pay tax

The new tax law exempts the income of workers earning the national minimum wage or less.

Also, Military officers’ wages and salaries are fully tax‑free.

Death gratuities as well as redundancy payments are also not subject to taxation.

Anyone earning below N800,000 yearly pays no tax.

What are the taxes?

Taxable income includes salaries, bonuses, allowances, and some benefits-in-kind (BIK), such as housing and car benefits.

What this means is that a worker salary, allowances, bonuses, and even some benefits (like official housing or cars) are taxed. What will not be taxed include meals voucher, uniform, tools.

Employer remove taxes monthly before paying worker's salary.

Tax rates for Individuals

Employed workers are allowed several deductions before tax, including pension contributions, National Housing Fund, health insurance, interest on housing loans, life insurance, and rent relief of 20% (up to N500,000).

For those working independently, including, freelancers, consultants, artisans, content creators, and small

Allowable deductions include business expenses like shop rent, salaries, fuel, repairs, tools, internet/data, and R&D.

Non-allowable expenses include personal costs, capital expenditure, fines, unapproved pensions, and other exempt items

After deductions, each taxpayer’s annual income is taxed based on the following rate structure.

0% on the first N800,000

15% on the next N2.2 million

18% on the next N9 million

21% on the next N13 million

23% on the next N25 million

25% on any amount above N50 million

The Act also introduces presumptive taxation for freelancers and micro-businesses with insufficient records, allowing tax authorities to estimate taxes based on available information.

Individuals earning both a salary and business income must combine all sources of income including employment, business, investment, and rental income before applying deductions and tax bands

The more a worker earns, the more they pay tax.

What the new tax law means in practice?

Workers see taxes deducted automatically by employers, while freelancers and business owners must maintain accurate records to calculate taxable profits.

Mixed earners should combine all incomes for a comprehensive assessment.

Kunle Ademola, Lagos-based tax consultant explained that the new law aims to simplify Nigeria’s tax system, unify rules across income types, and encourage proper documentation among businesses.

He said:

“The Act is progressive and ensures fairness across all income levels“It also provides clarity for freelancers and business owners who were previously unsure about obligations.

"Salary earners should verify payroll deductions, and self-employed individuals should maintain clear financial records to avoid penalties.”

Also, Taiwo Oyedele explained that individual taxes will be handled by the states, while company taxes will remain under the federal government.

He also debunked claims that the federal government plans to debit individuals’ bank accounts for tax payments.

Easy steps to calculate your tax as salary earner

Learning how to calculate tax on your salary in Nigeria is important for effective money management in 2026.

Here is an easy step to do it, although most of the time payroll officers handle this for salary earners

How to calculate your Salary tax in Nigeria (2026)

Step 1: Calculate annual Income

Add all taxable earnings:

Basic salary

Allowances

Bonuses

Other payments

Step 2: Calculate Deductions

Include:

Pension

National Housing Fund (NHF)

Life insurance or annuity

Consolidated Relief Allowance (CRA = 20% of gross income + N200,000

Step 3: Find Taxable Income

Taxable Income = Gross Income – Deductions

Step 4: Apply Tax Rates

Use the 2026 PAYE tax bands from lowest to highest.

Step 5:

Divide annual tax by 12.

Example: Worker Earning N400,000/Month

Annual Gross Income: N400,000 × 12 = N4,800,000

Pension (8%): N400,000 × 8% × 12 = N384,000

CRA: 20% of N4,800,000 = N960,000 + N200,000 = N1,160,000

Total Deductions: N384,000 + N1,160,000 = N1,544,000

Taxable Income: N4,800,000 – N1,544,000 = N3,256,000

Apply Tax bands:

First N300,000 is 7% = N21,000

Next N300,000 is 11% = N33,000

Next N500,000 is 15% = N75,000

Next N500,000 is 19% = N95,000

Remaining N1,656,000 is 21% = N347,760

Total Annual PAYE: N571,760

Monthly PAYE: N47,647

A worker earning N400,000 monthly would pay about N47,600 in income tax each month

