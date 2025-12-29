Laide Bakare alleged that close friends of the late Allwell were seen playing "Tap Tap" games and collecting gifts on TikTok just hours after the news broke

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has publicly expressed displeasure over how some of her colleagues and fans reacted online following the death of Yoruba actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola.

Allwell Ademola passed away at the age of 49 after reportedly suffering a heart attack, a development that plunged the Yoruba movie industry into mourning.

While tributes have continued to pour in, Laide Bakare believes some reactions crossed the line.

Laide Bakare alleged that close friends of the late Allwell were seen playing "Tap Tap" games. Photos: @allwellademola/@laidebakare/IG.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bakare shared a strongly worded post in which she questioned the sincerity of some of the online activities she noticed after the actress’ passing.

She wrote:

“The way fans and colleagues are creating content with the passing of our dear sister is really sad. “Anyway, God is watching everyone. Rest well, Allwell.”

The actress made it clear that she was still struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss, describing the situation as shocking and painful.

What stirred more attention was Bakare’s claim that some individuals who were allegedly close to the late actress continued engaging in TikTok activities shortly after her death.

She added:

“Still in shock, some of her very close pals were even still open on the TikTok app yesterday, doing tap tap busy playing games and collecting gifts."

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@funmilayo1430 noted:

"Life continue jooo Eni toku ni ti e gbe! Gbogbo wa laje gbese iku! Life will continue! When I heard about it on Saturday evening I can't eat my food again I started thinking about life again and I slept off! On Sunday morning! Mo jeun oooo"

@arrymind_ stated:

"Olorun maje ki ano oja warawara Life will not stop for anyone May Allah grant us longer years on earth with good health inshallah"

@azeeznurudeen_opeyemi commented:

"I pray make we live long 🙏 seeing her pic everyday just dey touch me aswear 😢 she's very nice, funny, always play and respond to her fans online even without knowing them , may her soul rest in peace"

@cobanizamani shared:

"Someone died I'm my office sometimes ago, we did not locked the office for one day , so life's goes on,,we pray may God no pai us now"

Allwell Ademola reportedly died of a heart attack on Saturday, December 27. Photo: @allwellademola/IG.

