TAMPAN revealed that the actress’s final moments were spent gasping for air before she was placed on emergency oxygen at a Lagos hospital

Fans expressed deep concern for the aged mother left behind, as Allwell was known to be her primary source of joy and care

An old video of late Nollywood actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola sharing a tender moment with her mother has resurfaced online.

Allwell Ademola reportedly passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack.

As tributes poured in, a throwback video of the late actress engaging her aged mother in a light-hearted question-and-answer session began circulating online.

In the clip, Allwell could be seen sitting comfortably with the octogenarian, asking her about her youthful days.

At intervals, the duo burst into deep laughter as the actress playfully teased her mother with unexpected questions.

Many Nigerians who came across the clip described it as painful yet beautiful, noting how the video now carries a deeper meaning following the actress’ passing.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has released details surrounding Allwell Ademola’s final moments.

In a statement issued by the Guild of Directors under TAMPAN, the association confirmed that the actress complained of difficulty breathing before she was rushed to the hospital.

The statement read:

“She is reported to have complained of inability to breathe properly which led to her immediate admission to the hospital where she was placed on oxygen."

According to the association, Allwell was taken to Ancilla Catholic Hospital in Agege, Lagos, where medical personnel made efforts to stabilise her condition.

Sadly, doctors later confirmed that she had passed on the same day.

TAMPAN described Allwell Ademola as a distinguished and active member of the Guild of Directors, noting her immense contribution to the Nigerian film industry.

Netizens react to video of Allwell and her mother

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ireclothing stated:

"Mama said ive been married to Christ. Allwell why ? You were such a happy soul. May your beautiful soul rest in perfect peace"

@toyol_fabrics wrote:

"Father pls comfort mummy, wipe her tears at this particular season of her life Lord ."

@kidsplug_bysherry shared:

"It's how I don't see her post before her death 😢 now her main page is showing everywhere may God console her family use to watch her movie,the nes has been a shocking one since yesterday"

@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi commented:

"Her death shocked me o💔 God is unquestionable😢 How will they console her mother now Ka'aye mafi Ina Omo jowa o"

