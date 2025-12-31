A video of Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje inside a thick bush has caught the attention of many social media users

In a now-viral video, the prophet was captured on camera praying seriously ahead of the crossover service on 31st December

Social media users who came across the video on the Instagram app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video showing Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje lying down inside a bush quickly went viral on different social media platforms.

The clip showed the well-known cleric engaged in serious prayers ahead of the end of year crossover service.

Prophet Odumeje prays ahead of crossover service

In the clip, the prophet was in deep sober mood as he moved through the bush while calling down spiritual intervention.

His prayers centred on the removal of illnesses, spiritual afflictions and inherited challenges believed to originate from ancestral backgrounds.

He also proclaimed victory over obstacles, symbolically presenting himself as stepping over difficulties faced by those he prayed for.

In his words:

"Any sicknesses holy ghost fire. Lose that fire. I declare any Juju upon your head in your father's compound holy ghost fire. As I am walking on this road, I am walking on your challenges. By fire, by thunder. Holy ghost fire."

The video gained wider visibility after it was reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, where it quickly attracted thousands of comments and interactions.

Many users who watched the clip shared their thoughts, with opinions ranging from surprise to scepticism.

Reactions as prophet prays in bush

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Elijah Colbert said:

"Jeremiah 32:27 Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?"

@JESUS JUNIOR BROTHER said:

"You are representative of TB Joshua. Tell people about JESUS. That is the power of GOD unto salvation."

@Malaysia monie said:

"Jesus lord I ask for mercy let me not implore invain. By my sins I now detest them, never will I sin again."

@Alicebrand reacted:

"Which one is the power of 7 the church cannot discover? Then it's not the power of the Holy Ghost."

@Egwim Nzube said:

"How many God do we have or is Zion God different who brought the information to him through God please you guys should stop dividing Christianity God."

@Bruno pounds added:

"Omo make we forget play oh, people are really going through lot of pains. I pray God see them through."

@Emeka Seven Jr said:

"That's how they'll be saying what they don't know and say they're speaking in tongues."

@Wilson Cupay Reuben reacted:

"Who no love Odumeje him or her should know that their problem is too much. Odumeje your a joy giver."

@BOSSMAN said:

"What i believe is that odumeje dey use all this things to confuse dey demons that is disturbing the person."

Source: Legit.ng