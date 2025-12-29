2Baba clarifies Faze's neutrality in ongoing feud with Blackface during Made in Benue Festival performance

Award-winning singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face, has publicly clarified that his former Plantashun Boiz bandmate, Faze, is not involved in his long-running feud with Blackface during a performance at the Made in Benue Festival in Makurdi.

Speaking to fans midway through his performance, 2Baba explained that despite his unresolved differences with Blackface, Faze has remained neutral and continues to maintain cordial relations with him.

He said that Faze's presence on stage was to represent the legacy of the Plantashun Boiz group.

"You all know that Plantashun Boiz consisted of Blackface, 2Face and Faze. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, Blackface is not with us right now," he said.

The singer, known for his hit song African Queen, made it clear that the rift between him and Blackface does not involve Faze in any way.

"However, no matter the beef wey me and Blackface get, nothing concerns Faze inside. So, Faze is right here with me, and we will represent Plantashun Boiz," he told the crowd.

The statement was aimed at setting the record straight on any assumptions fans may have had about Faze's position in the dispute.

The feud between 2Face and Blackface

The feud between 2Baba and Blackface has lingered for years, with roots tracing back to the disbandment of Plantashun Boiz in the 2000s.

Following their split, Blackface blamed 2Baba for the breakup and accused him of intellectual property theft, allegations 2Baba has consistently denied.

Over the years, several attempts have been made to reconcile the duo, but their relationship has remained strained, with peace efforts often proving futile.

Despite the unresolved rift, 2Baba’s comments in Makurdi suggested a deliberate effort to separate the group’s shared musical legacy from personal disputes.

Fans react to 2Baba's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@RealMoses17 said:

"So una never settle this over how many years ago."

@TaeyangMedia wrote:

"I just like that Faze guy, he didn't involve himself in the feud between 2Face and Black Face."

@erickson_egbon commented:

"Can they just forgive each other and be friends again 🙏."

@DanielG4G reacted:

"2Baba always classy — quarrels don't steal the show 🖤."

@inis_heritage opined:

"I wish Blackfaze was there to complete the trio."

@crypto_psalm said:

"No be by face or faze o e get the phase ona go de ona no go reason faze."

