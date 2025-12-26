Veteran singer 2Baba made a public confession, saying he has stopped impregnating women and now lives a more focused and disciplined life

The music icon explained that his statement was not for entertainment or online attention but a deliberate move to correct long-standing stories about his personal life and character

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating his past

Veteran Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has publicly declared that he is now reformed, focused, and no longer living the lifestyle that once defined his public image.

The music icon made the statement during a live performance at MC Edo Pikin Undiluted on December 23, 2025, where he addressed long‑standing perceptions about his personal life and romantic reputation.

2Baba, best known for his hit song African Queen, and the father of several children from multiple partners, told the audience that he would continue to speak openly wherever he goes to set the record straight.

He said he is now innocent, stressing that those who know him personally can testify on his behalf. According to him, his confessions are not for entertainment but a way of addressing long‑standing misconceptions about his life that have followed him for years.

The singer declared that he has stopped “giving women belle,” describing himself as reformed and focused.

In his words:

"I got confession. I dey make this confession everywhere I go now. To set the record straight. I don stop to dey give women belle anyhow. I don stop to dey do that."

2Baba added that although he still has many things to say, he would no longer engage or entertain people on the internet, because he and Natasha have given them over 2 years' worth of content.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to 2Baba's declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@prettie_gift said:

"Imagine how 2Face said he doesn't impregnate women now. Emphasis on now. That alone tells you he knew exactly what he was doing from the beginning. And if he truly loved Anna, it wouldn't have gotten to that point."

@rosemary_isong commented:

"You see. When he was with Anni he publicly said he can't stay with one woman. A man will get used to how u train him n what u tolerate. King Natasha God bless you. U fit train tiger."

@didi_chyray wrote:

"I hope she gave you permission to say this, because I no wan see any yeye video after this. I no wan hear say dem beat legend."

@ndukwu_nwanyinma reacted:

"Innocent wey no dey innocent."

@alexzito388 opined:

"When he starts saying this, he's about to flee. Natasha must keep a close watch on him; his next target might be close."

2Baba and wife Natasha receive a grand welcome in Benin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and his wife, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, received a grand welcome at the Benin airport in Edo State.

The couple arrived for festive celebrations and comedian MC Edo Pikin’s show, where 2Baba was billed to perform.

The video of their arrival trended online amid recent public attention on their marriage.

