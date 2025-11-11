Nigerian legendary artist 2baba opened up about his evergreen classic African Queen

The renowned love song is known to have accelerated his career in his early years

In a recent media chat, the Benue state star made a bittersweet confession about his 2004 hit

Nigerian superstar Innocent Idibia, also known as 2baba, has described his famous song African Queen as both a blessing and a hardship in his long-running music career.

Speaking on the Entertainment & Lifestyle show, the singer stated that the 2004 classic defined his career but also presented various hurdles along the road.

2baba opens up on what ‘African Queen’ did to his life. Credit: @annieidibia, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

He said: "That song has been a huge blessing and has turned into a problem for me, you know, but like I said earlier, I'm grateful for everything."

Reflecting on his path, 2baba stated that, while African Queen remains his most memorable song, he has recorded many other songs that people really enjoy.

"There are so many other songs I have that are brilliant, and many people resonate with them too," according to him.

African Queen, which was released in 2004 as part of 2baba's debut solo album Face 2 Face, propelled him to international fame and cemented his status as one of Africa's most acclaimed musical exports.

The song gained him numerous honours, including BET, MTV Europe, and MOBO awards, making him the first African artist to win all three.

2baba’s bittersweet confession about African Queen trends. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

However, its legacy has not been without controversy, as his former Plantashun Boiz bandmate Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, also known as Blackface, has frequently accused him of stealing the song.

2baba has continuously denied the charges, claiming that African Queen was a collaborative effort from their band days, rather than an act of stealing.

The long-running controversy resurfaced in August 2025, when Billboard declared African Queen the Greatest Afrobeats Song of All Time.

Legit.ng previously reported that the icon set social media abuzz with an announcement that caught many by surprise.

2baba and his new wife, Natasha, trended online after a video surfaced showing him publicly introducing her as his “new African Queen.”

In the now-viral clip, 2Baba was seen at a lively nightclub event, microphone in hand, as he proudly introduced Natasha, an Edo state lawmaker, to the crowd.

"This is my African Queen," he declared, while fans cheered, clapped.

The moment was both emotional and dramatic, especially considering the history behind the title African Queen.

Fans took to social media to share mixed reactions. While some congratulated 2Baba and praised his boldness, others expressed shock and sympathy for Annie, referencing the ups and downs of their failed marriage

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his new wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, trended on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions across social media platforms.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng