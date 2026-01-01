Many people have been reportedly feared dead opposite the NASFAT junction area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a fatal accident occurred on Thursday, January 1, 2026. This is just days after the Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua had a similar accident on the road.

The accident involved an 18-seater commercial bus that was coming from Lagos and ran underneath a truck that was coming from Ibadan but was making a U-turn near the NASFAT area.

Fresh accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway after Anthony Joshua's experience Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the impact of the truck forced the bus to run underneath, trapping many passengers beneath and many others were unconscious at the scene. Eyewitnesses explained that residents and emergency responders were making serious efforts to rescue the victims when this report was being written.

Source: Legit.ng