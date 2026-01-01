Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Many Feared Dead in Fresh Lagos-Ibadan Express Accident After Anthony Joshua's Experience
Nigeria

Breaking: Many Feared Dead in Fresh Lagos-Ibadan Express Accident After Anthony Joshua's Experience

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Many people have been reportedly feared dead opposite the NASFAT junction area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a fatal accident occurred on Thursday, January 1, 2026. This is just days after the Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua had a similar accident on the road.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The accident involved an 18-seater commercial bus that was coming from Lagos and ran underneath a truck that was coming from Ibadan but was making a U-turn near the NASFAT area.

There was a fresh accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway days after Anthony Joshua's vehicles crash and two of his foreign friends died.
Fresh accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway after Anthony Joshua's experience Photo Credit: @MobilePunch
Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the impact of the truck forced the bus to run underneath, trapping many passengers beneath and many others were unconscious at the scene. Eyewitnesses explained that residents and emergency responders were making serious efforts to rescue the victims when this report was being written.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
IbadanLagos StateNigeria PoliceFRSC NigeriaAnthony Joshua
Hot:
Nigeria custom service Sanku Unsent project alternatives Victor osimhen Neon streamer