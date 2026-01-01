Breaking: Many Feared Dead in Fresh Lagos-Ibadan Express Accident After Anthony Joshua's Experience
Many people have been reportedly feared dead opposite the NASFAT junction area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a fatal accident occurred on Thursday, January 1, 2026. This is just days after the Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua had a similar accident on the road.
The accident involved an 18-seater commercial bus that was coming from Lagos and ran underneath a truck that was coming from Ibadan but was making a U-turn near the NASFAT area.
According to The Punch, the impact of the truck forced the bus to run underneath, trapping many passengers beneath and many others were unconscious at the scene. Eyewitnesses explained that residents and emergency responders were making serious efforts to rescue the victims when this report was being written.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng