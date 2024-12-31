2Baba Hugs Faze on Stage at DJ Jimmy Jatt’s Show, Blackface, Africa China, Styl-Plus, Others Perform
- Fun videos from DJ Jimmy Jatt's Lagos concert have emerged, with veterans in the music industry shutting down the stage
- Defunct group Plantashun Boiz of 2Baba, Faze and Black Face were among the stars who thrilled fun seekers at the event
- A clip showed the 2Baba and Faze hugging each other as they performed a song together, Styl-Plus, Africa China also stole the spotlight at the event
Jimmy Jatt Amu, aka DJ Jimmy Jatt, is a Nigerian disc jockey revered as one of the pioneering Afrobeats hip-hop DJs in the country on Monday, December 30, he had his 'Rewind A Flashback Concert' in Lagos.
The event was stormed by some of the pacesetters in the modern-day Nigerian music industry, including former Plantashun Boiz members 2Baba, Faze, and Black Face.
Others present at the event were Styl Plus, Africa China, Konga, and Daddy Showkey, who thrilled fun seekers with their hit songs.
One of the event's captivating moments was the moment Faze Joined 2Baba on stage to perform the latter's song “Originality.”
The duo warmed hearts as they hugged each other, to the delight of their fans.
Watch the moment Faze joined 2Baba on stage at DJ Jimmy Jatt's concert
Below is a video of Blackface's performance:
Watch as Styl Plus performs their hit song:
Below is a video of Daddy Showkey's performance
Africa China sings at Jimmy Jatt's show in Lagos
In related news, Legit.ng reported a video of 2Baba and Faze's performance at an event.
Reactions as 2Baba hugs Faze on stage
Read comments as fans gushed about the video below:
_ekundharyor:This is the type of concert I’ll forever like to attend 😍🔥.. see my Legends."
manpikin01:
"Faze no small na."
nolimitdamola:
"Una go halla my name one day. Nostalgic."
arthurdaviso:
"The kinda concert I ll love to attend."
olatunjiidowu1995:
"Naso FC and 30bg go later dey last last."
2Baba shouts out to his former colleagues
Legit.ng previously reported that the African Queen star warmed hearts over a video of him grooving to an old song, "Rather Be," by Plantashun Boiz.
2Baba went on to give a shout-out to his former colleagues Faze and Blackface.
“Big up Black Face n Faze !! FTT love," he wrote in part.
