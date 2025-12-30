A video showing an elderly woman's reaction to seeing Afrobeats star Davido in person went viral online

A clip also captured the moment the DMW label boss agreed to her request after she sweetly asked him to take a picture

The exchange caught attention online as many shared speculations about what the woman would do with the picture

Nigerian international music act David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, recently made waves on social media over a heartwarming video of him and an overexcited elderly woman who appeared to be a big fan of his.

The viral video showed the woman among other fans, who pulled out their phones to take pictures of the singer and his crew at the event.

Afrobeats star Davido poses for a selfie with an elderly fan, who couldn’t hide her excitement. Credit: dammiedammie35/X

Source: Instagram

The elderly woman was, however, the centre of attraction, as the excitement of seeing Davido in person was written all over her face.

In a bid to keep the memory alive, a clip captured the moment she sweetly pleaded to take pictures with Davido, a request the With You crooner granted.

"I am so happy to see you today. Oga please, Davido, one photo for mama, thank you," the woman could be heard saying as she approached the singer, before they struck different poses with her phone.

The heartwarming exchange has gone viral on popular social media platforms in the country.

Davido agrees to elderly woman's request to take pictures with him in viral video. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

The video of Davido and the elderly woman at an event is below:

Reactions as Davido grants woman selfie request

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Kesta Smith said:

"But let's be sincere there's no celebrity that's we see d way this woman acted and will not grant a photo with her she's a definition of Mum and she's humble."

Akpomedawaro Ike commented:

"Mama don blow. WhatsApp status go cry with one photo, different filters/effects."

Doctor Ugwuanyi said:

"One thing you can't take away from davido is his humility,the guy is too good."

Emmanuel Igwilo commented:

"See as this woman dey trend,,, if to say davido dey do steeze and composure say this woman fit get opportunity trend like this. omo na why people love davido, the guy just dey humble,,, and him songs na vibe upon vibe."

Joivy Blossy commented:

"See as mama guide. She no Small o."

Sure Plug wrote:

"Forget the 17 pro max 1st, Even mama waist bag na dope, Chai, dis mama get doings."

frankices commented:

"Aww.. she was so excited. I bet her kids/grandkids would be thrilled. Really nice of him to smile and pose even though he didn't seem quite in the mood."

Davido secures endorsement deal for Carter Efe

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido went out of his way to secure an endorsement deal for live streamer and content creator, Carter Efe.

A viral video showed the moment Davido placed a surprise call to Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Global Marketing Manager.

The DMW label star personally requested that Martell offer Carter Efe an endorsement deal. Carter Efe could hardly believe what was happening.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng