Actress Tonto Dikeh's renewed Christian faith has remained a topic online as she continues to trend

Recall that the Nollywood star went viral after she opened up about her past during an interview at Pastor Jerry Eze's church

After her testimony, a netizen shared more than five different versions of the actress he has witnessed in his lifetime

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh's renewed Christian faith has been subjected to debate on social media X, formerly Twitter, as netizens shared diverse opinions.

However, a netizen with the username Everest trended after he shared the different versions of Tonto he has witnessed.

He listed more than five different versions of the actress, including her as a single mother, single father, and supporter.

Everest added that the mother of one is a lover of God.

"There's no version of Tonto Dikeh that I have not witnessed in my time. Tonto Dikeh the dancer - Patience Ozokwor's song. Tonto Dikeh the wife - Churchill's wife. Tonto Dikeh the mother. Tonto Dikeh the single mother. Tonto Dikeh single father. Tonto Dikeh the father. Tonto Dikeh the street girl. Tonto Dikeh the activist. Tonto Dikeh the government supporter. Now Tonto Dikeh the repenter and the lover of God, Lessons," he tweeted.

This comes after Tonto Dikeh, while sharing a testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church, opened up about her addictions, anger, spiritual battles, and deliverance.

In a clip, the mother of one said:

"I am 40 years old, and I can tell you I have never known peace until now. I am living in it."

Reactions to the netizen's tweet about Tonto Dikeh:

While some netizens defended the actress, saying her transformation was part of growth, others argued that they would never take her repentance seriously until she apologised to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

theepeculiarr said:

"You omitted her Bestie phase with Bobrisky."

eremiahrmg commented:

"Tonto Dikeh the influencer that got all the girls to draw a star tattoo on their neck.

flyestkaren commented:

"She is always reinventing herself.. you no fit see am finish and she is always very vocal about all this changes."

kelechiokonkwo8 said:

"Lol you missed The woman King era. Tonto Dikeh the King."

celebrityamy commented:

"Tonto Dikeh the exposer Kpokpogiri abi wetin be that her ex fiance name."

Iniobong Udoh commented:

"She flows with the tide. I know she'll unveil another version of her next year."

DeRealDike said:

"LOL Until she openly apologise to her ex husband, I will never take her repentance serious. You don’t offend man and ask God to forgive."

Tonto Dikeh's ex Olakunle Churchill faces backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, sparked conversation online after he shared his thoughts on true confession.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 16, Olakunle said true confession gave room for peace, healing, and renewal.

The post, however, quickly gained attention online, with many accusing him of throwing shade at Tonto.

