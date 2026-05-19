Togo has introduced a visa-free entry for all African nationals, marking a historic step in regional integration

The reform allows travellers with valid national passports to stay in Togo for up to 30 days without a visa

Visitors must complete a travel declaration online at least 24 hours before arrival to obtain their travel slip

On May 19, 2026, Togo’s Ministry of Security announced a landmark reform that allows all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport to enter Togolese territory without a visa for up to 30 days.

The Ministry shared the news on X, stating:

Togo announces visa-free entry for African nationals to boost regional integration. Photo credit: @MSPC_TOGO/x

Source: Twitter

“Togo takes a historic step in strengthening African integration. Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days.”

This move positions Togo as a leader in regional integration and reflects its commitment to openness and cooperation across the continent.

Visa-free travel policy

The new visa-free entry applies to all African nationals, making travel to Togo easier and more accessible. The reform is designed to encourage mobility, opportunities, and stronger ties among African countries.

The Ministry added:

“Through this major reform, the President of the Council reaffirms his commitment to making Togo a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent.”

Travel declaration requirement

While visas are no longer required, travellers must complete a travel declaration on the official platform voyage.gouv.tg at least 24 hours before arrival. This step ensures that visitors obtain their travel slip, which is necessary for entry.

Strengthening regional leadership

By removing visa barriers, Togo highlights its role in promoting African unity and integration. The Ministry concluded:

“Togo thus confirms its leadership in regional integration and the bringing together of African peoples.”

This reform is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, reinforcing Togo’s position as a hub of cooperation in West Africa.

See the X post below:

Togo

Togo is a small West African nation bordered by Ghana, Benin, and Burkina Faso, with the Gulf of Guinea to the south. Its capital, Lomé, is a lively port city known for trade, culture, and vibrant markets. The country has a diverse landscape, from sandy beaches to lush plateaus and savannahs.

Agriculture plays a central role in its economy, alongside growing sectors in trade and services. Togo is recognised for its cultural richness, with over 40 ethnic groups contributing to its traditions. Recent reforms, such as visa-free entry for African nationals, highlight its commitment to openness and regional integration.

Togo strengthens African unity through historic visa-free travel reform. Photo credit: Togoofficial/x

Source: Getty Images

Visa rules every Nigerian traveller must know

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s travel landscape hit a turning point in 2026. Despite tighter and constantly shifting immigration rules worldwide, more Nigerians are travelling abroad for work, study, business, and leisure.

Data from the International Air Transport Association shows that international air travel from Nigeria reached about 2.1 million passenger departures in 2023, a figure that has continued to influence airline capacity and route expansion.

This renewed mobility aligns with findings from the World Travel and Tourism Council Economic Impact Report 2024, which points to a strong global rebound in travel demand.

Source: Legit.ng