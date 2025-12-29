A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a screenshot of the message that her mother sent to her on WhatsApp

In the post shared via the X app, the lady expressed how seeing the messages from her mother left her in disbelief

Massive reactions trailed the post as social media users stormed the comments section to pen their opinions

A Nigerian lady recently posted a private conversation between herself and her mother on WhatsApp.

While sharing the screenshot online, the lady wondered how her mother would ask such a deeply personal question out of the blues.

Lady displays question her mum asked

The post circulated fast on social media as she disclosed her surprise at receiving such an unexpected message from a parent.

Identified as as @wizzy_baby on X, the daughter uploaded a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat she had received earlier that day.

Alongside the screenshot, she expressed disbelief that her mother had reached out to ask her such a question.

According to the screenshot, the mother questioned her daughter about her romantic status and pressed for a response to know if she had ever slept with a man.

"Are you still a virginn? Hello. Answer me. You don't want to talk about it," the mother said.

Reactions as lady displays question her mum asked

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Fiona said:

"She's wants to ship you off to a chief who needs a young virginn wife."

Asalito said:

"See person wey dem dey ask if she be virginn. African mom and asking what they already know na 5&6."

Golden courage said:

"I don't see why it's difficult. Yes I am or No am not, Emma, Kayode and others have chopped me. How hard can that be?"

Zulu John said:

"Just be honest with the lady."

Calvin said:

"Whats so hard saying no am not? are you below 18, even then your mother has no right or law of how you use your privatee parts."

PerryPG said:

"She wan know if she fit still they use you brag now. No be when she start to brag now somebody go show her, her pikin noodles."

Prophet of Kings said:

"These are conversations for in person and engagements and none of them belong on the internet even for validation, the internet is not real life bruv."

Borah added:

"God abeg. These ones will just wake up and be looking for what did not lost up and down mothers ehn."

Volt said:

"What's her own? She probably think you're still a child. Nigerian moms sha. Are you still a Virginn tho?"

Michael added:

"You be virginn o. You no be virginn o. That one concern you and your mama Mtchewwwww."

Lady posts chat with mother

