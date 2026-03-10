Reality TV star Laycon revealed that he lost something deeply personal after winning Big Brother Naija in 2020.

The rapper shared how the experience led him into a period of deep questioning and self-reflection.

The BBNaija winner also explained how silence and solitude eventually helped him rediscover himself and gain new clarity about life

Winner of the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, has revealed that he lost his inner voice shortly after his victory on the reality show.

The rapper made the revelation while speaking in a recent video broadcast titled Life With Laycon, where he shared insights about his personal journey and the importance of self-discovery and inner peace.

BBNaija star Laycon opens up about the painful loss after his victory.

According to the ‘Fierce’ crooner, the sudden fame that followed his win made him lose touch with his inner thoughts for a period of time.

“Has the world ever gone silent on you and all you have left was your own thoughts?” he asked while recounting his experience.

Laycon explained that after winning the show in 2020, he struggled to hear his inner voice again until December 2021, after his sold-out concert, The Icons Fest.

“After I won Big Brother Naija in 2020, I lost my inner voice, and the first time I heard that voice again was December 2021 after my sold-out concert, The Icons Fest,” he said.

He added that when the voice finally returned, it began asking him deep and uncomfortable questions about his life.

“The voice kept asking me questions like, ‘Is this really how you want to live? Are you enjoying yourself? What’s next after this? Are you happy?’”

Laycon said those questions pushed him to spend time alone reflecting on his life and decisions.

According to him, the period of reflection helped him confront several uncomfortable truths about himself and ultimately led to personal growth.

The reality star also advised people not to be afraid of silence or solitude, noting that many individuals avoid it because it forces them to face their true thoughts.

He explained that silence can act like a mirror that reflects one’s life and helps a person make necessary changes.

Laycon further encouraged his fans to embrace moments of quiet reflection, saying it is an important step toward accountability, growth and self-understanding.

See his post below:

BBNaija Laycon's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

raymondanyafulu said:

"And the philosopher's stone is now here. Congrats bro🔥."

tinuade_nimi said:

"Hmmmmmmmm this is scary but I will try it."

investor4k said:

"Thanks for this brother 99 love ❤️."

oluwa_dandy said:

"All necessary points hitted📝 Thanks again Laycon."

janebioba said:

"Learn to sit alone with your thought 👏👏."

mcwesley01 said:

"Learn to sit alone with your thoughts. Sometimes, that’s where the real answers are🙌."

Laycon reflects on life after BBNaija and the one thing he lost. Credit: @its.laycon

