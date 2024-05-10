Afrobeats queen looked gorgeous as she rocked a flamboyant white gown at the movie premiere of Water and Garri

Her lovely outfit had a lot of fabric extended to the ground and it brought out the fashionista in her

The mother of one had her son Jamil with her and the young boy wore a simple outfit that caused mixed reactions online

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage showed off her fashionista vibe as she wore a gorgeous white dress at the movie premiere of Water and Garri, alongside her son Jamil.

Tiwa Savage looks gorgeous in her attire. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Her outfit had excessive fabric flowing to the ground, making her look like a million dollars. She wore a fringe hairstyle, silver necklace, and makeup that gave her attire a splendid appearance.

She was gushing at the camera as her son stood beside her wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and sandals.

Both of them gave family goals in their outfits and aura, and it got them various reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Some people stated that Tiwa could have done better with her outfit and hairstyle and what her son wore at the event. Meanwhile, others felt Tiwa and her son were perfect in their looks.

Watch Tiwa and her son's outfits in the video below:

Reactions trail Tiwa Savage's look

Several fans of the singer have commented on her outfit and her son's. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@realdealzoe:

"Jam Jam should be in a tuxedo or dinner shir at least. Nice dress though."

@luxe_ify:

"She should have dressed Jam Jam better. Nice one though."

@kris_oluchi:

"Such beauty but not that hair but we love you so it’s fine."

@aries_signature14:

"She’s usually finer than this."

@joy_offical:

"My Tiwa this dress is not giving o."

@_tami_heart:

"A work of beauty but the dress! Don’t think it suits her perfectly."

@constykiss:

"Best hair for that dress should have been very short hair like Anita Baker hairstyle.'

@hairvolutionbyabbey:

"Unsolicited fashion Police everywhere. She is making history and smiling to the bank."

@itsvibesangel_:

"Her Nigerian stylist needs to answer some questions."

@rich__glam:

"What’s wrong with the hair? Una just dey shout hair. Some of una no get anyone, na sponge."

@litty_tile:

"I’m so confused at the comments. Na suit him suppose wear come?"

@iamtobbycharles:

"That dress is fire. I love it."

@tour_lanny:

"Jamil just dey shine teeth while him mama dey change style. My boy no like stress."

Tiwa Savage rocks a lovely dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa has continued to show off her fashion side as she wore a lovely dress at the London Fashion Week.

The beautiful songstress displayed her legs in the outfit which she combined with a big hat in the same colour.

Her look at the classy event got her fans excited as they hailed her for her talent and ability to be a fashion icon.

Source: Legit.ng