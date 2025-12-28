Late Nigerian actress Allwell Ademola made waves online after a throwback interview surfaced online

In the trending video, the deceased star opened up about her last relationship and how the man broke her heart

Following that, Ademola reportedly found herself in the hospital as she revealed what happened to her unborn baby

In a rare throwback interview, the late Nigerian actress Allwell Ademola opened up about a heartbreaking experience that left a lasting impact on her life.

In the clip, she recounted how a past relationship ended abruptly, leading to a personal tragedy.

Allwell described how her ex-lover told her that he never loved her.

She explained that the shock of the breakup caused her to collapse and end up in the hospital. Tragically, she lost her first and only pregnancy as a result.

“It was a shock that made me pass out; it was a shock that made me lose the baby. That was the first and only pregnancy I had in my life,” she said.

She added that the experience made her cautious in future relationships and fearful of getting close to men again.

Watch her speak in the video below:

In a previous report, Allwell Ademola’s family broke their silence following her death.

On Saturday night, December 27, 2025, Legit.ng reported that the actress died from a heart attack at her home.

The terrible news was confirmed by the deceased's coworkers on social media.

Nollywood stars, including Damola Olatunji, Mr Latin, Faithia Williams, and Bidemi Kosoko, were among the first to mourn her publicly.

Rotimi Salami, her friend and colleague, issued the official family statement confirming her passing. Reports indicate that the actress died of a heart attack at her residence.

According to the Ademola family, the actress was 49 years old when she died unexpectedly.

They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and condolence letters from her coworkers, friends, and supporters.

Earlier last month, Allwell had remembered her late boyfriend in an emotional tribute. She shared that she still missed him deeply, even after many years, and believed he would have been proud of her achievements.

In a past interview, the actress revealed that she had planned to marry in 2005 but lost the love of her life when he was shot during a phone call with her.

The traumatic experience left her emotionally devastated for two years and influenced her decision to remain unmarried.

Reactions to Allwell Ademola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@mr_chiboi said:

"She warned heartbreak could kill. Now she's gone from a heart attack. Emotional stress is a real assassin. RIP Allwell."

@Riiyikeh said:

"Stories like this remind us how intertwined mental and physical well-being are."

@iamthepreence said:

"Women are weak vessels, forget about those ones trying to form Arnord swazznigga. They have a quick breaking point, and men only need to be very careful with the way they treat them. They need love. And we need love, too. Don't toy with their feeble heart, they don't heal quickly or at all."

@VeroNikaSuperV1 said:

"I say this ,,with all honesty,,ladies, no man,,I mean no man born of a woman deserves this much suffering and attention."

@tuccicards said:

"I don’t think so. having excess body fat does increase the risk of high blood pressure. She was fat."

@Op_lanre said:

"Everybody has a battle or the other, we're all fighting. May God allow us all to win."

