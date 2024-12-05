Nigerian comedian Klintoncod, whose real name is Ekene Clinton Egbuna, has slammed Tiwa Savage over her dressing

Tiwa Savage was spotted at an event recently with her son, Jamil to which she attended braless

On seeing this, Klintoncod dropped his hot takes on Twitter, adding that the music star's fit oozed insecurity

Klintoncod, a popular Nigerian comedian born Ekene Clinton Egbuna, has descended mightily Tiwa Savage over what she wore to a recent event.

Recall that Tiwa trended some days ago when she gave Peller, a TikTok streamer, a ride in a Private Jet, and social media users reacted.

Comedian Klintoncod shares his take on Tiwa's outfit to an event. Credit: @tiwasavage, @klintoncod

Source: Instagram

This time, Klinton called out the music star over her choice of outfit for a recent event, which she attended with her son and Ms DSF.

Tiwa wore a silk yellow mono-strap gown that sat perfectly on her figure. However, she was braless, leaving little to the imagination.

This attitude left Klintoncod unsettled, and he took to Twitter to share his opinion about the mother-of-one.

He wrote:

"You see this new trend of showing ni*ple prints to look s*xy, total trash! extreme sign of insecurity, na me talk am."

Watch video of Tiwa's outfit here:

This is not the first time Tiwa has been criticized for her outfits. Recently, Portable released a song dedicated to the singer after she posted a photo in a cropped top and thong.

Many react to Klintoncod's post about Tiwa

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@sisiolojuede:

"And her son is even present."

@anukamrussj:

"Who has ever cared what Klint has to say? People hardly care about his unfunny comedy skits, talk less about his opinions on womenswear."

@klintoncod:

"Jamil's father is weak."

@lanre_koleosho:

"If not for anything, for the sake of the son, she should be decent."

@spotlightpi:

"It’s S*xy But Not Modest."

@maryben_omollo:

"It might look s*xy to some but it’s not modest, ladies will argue that it’s a way of getting expression."

@___abisolaaa:

"Even in my 50s, I would still wear clothes that’d show my cl*avage. Oh my n*pple is showing? That was why i purchased it."

@desourcemedi:

"Focus on the message first before attacking the messenger. He is absolutely correct."

Tiwa Savage slays in white dress

Legit.ng formerly reported that the Afrobeats queen looked gorgeous in a flamboyant white gown at the movie premiere of Water and Garri.

Tiwa's outfit had a lot of fabric extended to the ground, which brought out the fashionista in her.

The mother of one had her son Jamil with her and the young boy wore a simple outfit that caused mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng