A video showing a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck that Victor Osimhen acquired as a gift for his sister, Blessing, has emerged on social media

The video was shared by the car dealer, who penned a congratulatory message to Osimhen's sister and also stirred a reaction from the footballer

The expensive car purchase by the footballer quickly captured attention on social media, as many congratulated Osimhen's sister

Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's star striker, caused a stir on social media after he gifted his sister, Blessing, a customised Tesla Cybertruck

Osimhen's expensive acquisition was announced by luxury dealer Polanco Exotic Cars on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Video of Victor Osimhen's sister's new Tesla Cybertruck surfaces on social media. Credit: victoroisimhen9

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of the sleek black Cybertruck in a showroom, the car dealer wrote in a caption,

"Nothing but Love and Family goals Congratulations @blessingosimhen9 on your new ride Thank you Victor Osimhen for trusting us to deliver the big surprise."

Osimhen reacted in the comment section with fire emojis, confirming the acquisition.

According to Car45, a Tesla Cybertruck price in Nigeria ranges from approximately ₦110 million to over ₦400 million, depending on importation, clearing costs, and dealer markup. Notable high-end models have been reported in the market for around ₦254 million to ₦350 million, with sightings of models costing up to ₦400 million.

Congratulations pour in as Victor Osimhen gifts his sister a new Tesla Cybertruck. Credit: victorosimhen9

Source: Getty Images

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was unable to hold back his tears when he saw the Galatasaray fans' mural dedicated to him and his late mother.

The 27-year-old forward was visibly emotional after spotting the touching tribute as players of Galatasaray and Liverpool walked onto the pitch for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at the RAMS Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The video showing the new Tesla Cyber truck Victor Osimhen bought for his sister is below:

Comments about Osimhen's sister's car gift

Reacting, many expressed admiration for the sibling bond. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

diovu22 commented:

"Pictures don't do justice to this beast. I saw one in Abuja last month and I stood shocked till it took the next turn."

Awijarenews reacted:

"The sister is reaping her labour of love. She's not enjoying all these just because she's a sibling, but because of her support when it wasn't obvious that Osimhen will amount to nothing."

BianWilson2 said:

"Congratulations to blessingosimhen9 Victor is a kind man he just bought 1 for his elder sister last year now again for the second person ... Tesla Family."

DE_ANDREW_J commented:

"Baba God na this kind blessings I dey pray for, make i just they surprise my family, friends, love ones and even my enemies day by day."

Born_To_Rule365 said:

"At this rate, the whole family will be driving spaceships. Cybertruck is wild."

jane_nonye reacted:

"This is huge,congratulations to her,please is victor married? I have a beautiful husband neice he will marry."

Liverpool boss afraid of Osimhen

Legit.ng also reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted that his team faces the challenge of stopping Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League match.

Galatasaray hosted Liverpool at Rams Park in Istanbul in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The second leg would take place at Anfield a week later.

Source: Legit.ng