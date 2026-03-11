Omah Lay disclosed that he went through a painful breakup during the 2025 Grammy Awards, revealing that the two-month relationship ended while he was at the event

Afrobeats star Omah Lay has revealed that he went through a painful breakup during the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, explaining that the sudden end of his two‑month relationship distracted him from enjoying the event.

The singer made the disclosure while speaking at the listening party for his upcoming album, Clarity Of Mind, where he shared how the experience affected both his personal life and his music.

Nigerian singer Omah Lay opens up about losing himself every time he falls in love and shares details about his recent two-month relationship.

The Afrobeats star explained that the relationship had looked promising and that he even thought about starting a family with the woman, but things fell apart just as he was attending the Grammys.

“Every time I fall in love, I lose myself. While I was at the Grammy and Justin Bieber was performing, I was having a breakup and an embarrassing moment.”

Omah Lay noted that the issues in the relationship had already begun before the award show, leaving him mentally absent throughout the ceremony.

“While I was at the Grammys, I was not present because even before the show I had already started having issues in my relationship. And this was only a two-month-old relationship. But I thought it was the right relationship and I was going to have a baby.”

The singer admitted that the heartbreak made it impossible for him to enjoy the Grammys, and he linked his struggles with love to his tendency to focus fully on one thing at a time.

Watch the video of Omah Lay below:

Fans react to Omah Lay's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@symplyzarah_ said:

"If you no lose yourself how we wan take dey hear better gbedu😊"

@chyddo commented:

"You no fit love with clear eyes, sometimes you need to be a full blown mumu to experience true love so i feel him."

@geophummie_ reacted:

"So all of us just Dey see shege in our individual lives 😂"

@realjoshblaze wrote:

"Same here, Na why I say that love thing na scam, if you see say you wan dey fall in love, better fall out, for your own good"

@bigxpark said:

"This is same thing for majority of men but we aren't ready for this convo."

@engr.cnd commented:

"The healer needs a protector by his/her side...meeting the wrong ones draws them a few inches closer to insanity."

Afrobeats star Omah Lay explains why his song 'Don't Love Me' was inspired by his struggle to balance romance and his music career.

