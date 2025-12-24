American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tasted Nigerian jollof rice, fufu and egusi soup for the first time in a viral video

His reactions and reviews of Nigeria's dishes drew attention online

This sparked reactions online, as many Nigerians felt his comments crossed a line, saying the rapper showed disrespect for Nigerian culture and food

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has sparked fresh controversy after trying Nigerian food for the first time, with his feedback on the popular dishes eliciting strong reactions from Nigerians

The video, which surfaced online around December 20, 2025, captured the artist sitting before plates of Nigerian meals. On the table were jollof rice, fufu, egusi soup and assorted proteins, including chicken, beef and fish.

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tasted Nigerian jollof rice, fufu and egusi soup for the first time.

A Nigerian host guided him through the tasting. As he dipped fufu into the soup and took his first bite, his discomfort showed clearly. He muttered, “Oh sh!t,” as the host laughed beside him.

With each bite, he shook his head, licked his fingers, which suggests that he's probably enjoying the meal. But at the end of the tasting, the rapper delivered his verdict when asked how the food tasted. He said

“Trash… sh!t trash.”

The video spread quickly on platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Many Nigerians did not take his words lightly, especially as jollof rice and fufu remain important staples across the country.

Some netizens described his remarks as insulting, while others focused on his exaggerated reactions.

The clip added to a growing trend of foreign creators filming first-time food tastings of African meals, often drawing strong public reactions.

Rapper 6ix9ine's review of Nigerian meals sparks reactions online.

This was not the first time Tekashi 6ix9ine shared such content. The rapper has appeared in similar food challenge videos in recent months, including clips where he sampled Indian street food and gave harsh critiques.

Tekashi 6ix9ine rose to fame in 2017 with hit songs like "Gummo" before legal troubles changed his career path. Since his release in 2020, he has remained a frequent topic of online debate.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react strongly online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GMaseoGenesis said:

"He's really being disrespectful to the culture and this clown a$$ dude just laughing like it's a joke. Black ppl don't even know when they are being disrespected anymore. Everything is a joke."

@david_abola commented:

"Person weh don chop junk all him life, what do your expect from someone that's does feel all right. Btw American has the worst food ever."

@IyelolaIge reacted:

"Bro came to Nigeria, tried real food and called it trash? That's not the food, that's your taste buds still recovering from all that jail food."

@djtoxiq_ opined:

"Nigerians are not finding it funny but u guys need to know that a lot of Nigerian restaurants in America don't know how to cook. He probably having that. Because I don't trust that Nigerian by his side."

@DeedeeTheLeo wrote:

"It looks like trash so maybe it's warranted. The problem is that yall don't take them to the proper spots to try the food or have someone who actually cooks well preparing it."

@the_oddmind said:

"Of course our food actually tastes like trash. Especially if your tongue has been eating trash and drugs all your life so identifying great food becomes an issue."

Lai Mohammed reveals origin of jollof rice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Minister of Information Lai Mohammed spoke on the origin of jollof rice during a Channels Television interview on December 23, 2025.

He explained that the dish comes from the Senegalese word “wollof,” where it was first made as a single-plate meal for prisoners.

The statement added a new angle to the long-running Nigeria and Ghana jollof rice debate, which continues to stir public interest.

