A Nigerian lady recently posted a short clip from a church service associated with popular pastor Chris Okafor.

The video, which surfaced on TikTok, captured the atmosphere inside the church as members of the congregation gathered for worship.

Lady posts clip from Chris Okafor's church

Her post stood out at a time when comments around the cleric had remained intense, with many Nigerians closely following recent allegations linked to his name.

The video was shared by the TikTok user known as @dordorbaby4, who appeared excited as she documented the service.

She focused her camera on different sections of the congregation, capturing worshippers in what appeared to be a joyful and celebratory service.

Her caption exuded pride and happiness at being part of the gathering, and the clip quickly gained attention among viewers who had different things to say.

"Na my papa be this o. Happy Sunday to you. All from Chris Okafor church. Over joy full body," she said.

The timing of the post made it go viral, as it emerged during an ongoing controversy involving the pastor and a well-known Nigerian actress, Doria Ogala.

The actress had alleged that she was involved in a romantic relationship with the cleric for years, and that he went on to marry another woman.

Following these claims, the pastor had faced heavy criticism online, with many social media users debating the allegations and expressing strong opinions.

Reactions as lady posts clip from Chris Okafor's church

While some TikTok viewers praised the young lady for standing by her place of worship despite the surrounding controversy, others questioned the motivation behind posting such content at a sensitive time.

The clip nonetheless continued to circulate, drawing lots of views and comments from Nigerians.

@jeney864 said:

"I love what I see. Even if the romours are true, His children still believe and honor him despite his flaws. Maturity."

@Adukeogoo22 said:

"Lolz. Which devil? that one that live in una papa heart nko? mteeecw, just dey play."

@user18726321406 said:

"Na my papa be this ooooooooo."

@ebenko reacted:

"Make una papa no release Doris till next week oo e get Wetin vdm talk."

@Ebilight Empire reacted:

"We don’t go to church because of man but because of the love of Christ."

@Tess_Empire said:

"Yes oooo na our papa be this o. Make who wan cry continue to cry abeg."

@brosline said:

"Why deceiving ourselves. Truth never dies no matter how people try to cover it."

@Morgan bright reacted:

"Your papa de mad and no forget to add your real papa join."

@sharon said:

"Chaiiiii why do i feel shame on thier behave."

@mensah1957 said:

"God punish the devil, flex on papa."

@Eunice ita said:

"They don use voodoo hold this ones."

@Judith chizoba said:

"Mumu members."

@santessyworld commented:

"Blindfolded."

@Audygagas said:

"Religion has finished us."

@MJ said:

"Yes na my papa be dis."

