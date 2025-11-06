Hilda Baci beams with pride as she unboxes her second Guinness World Record plaque

The plaque arrived almost two months after the celebrity chef broke the record for the Largest Serving of Nigerian-style Jollof Rice

Fans, family and well-wishers flood her comment section with congratulatory notes

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has officially received her second Guinness World Record Plaque nearly two months after completing her attempt for The Largest Serving of Nigerian-Style Jollof Rice.

The award-winning chef made the remarkable attempt on September 12, 2025, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria. Hilda cooked an impressive 200 bags of 20kg basmati rice, which weighed 4,000 kilograms, for the record attempt. Although she initially planned to prepare 250 bags, her effort still marked one of the most ambitious culinary undertakings in Nigeria's history.

According to Guinness World Records, the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice achieved by the celebrity chef, Hilda, is 8,780 kg (19356 lb, 9 oz).

"Two-time Guinness World Record Holder": Hilda Baci Joyful After Receiving Jollof Cookoff Plaque

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Hilda announced the arrival of her Guinness World Record Plaque, expressing her excitement and gratitude.

Sharing an unboxing video, she wrote:

“Our plaques are finally here!!! Two records. Two plaques. One story of faith, fire, and history. Twice, God showed up for me. Twice, we made history for Nigeria... Together with Gino, we created something bigger than ourselves — a story that reached over 5 billion people and reminded the world what’s possible when passion meets purpose. I’m a two-time world record holder, someone pinch me 🤭.”

The proud chef also posted stunning photos with both her previous and new plaques, celebrating her achievement with a caption.

“A two-time Guinness World Record Holder!!! ... Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion... everlasting joy will be yours. — Isaiah 61:7.”

Watch the video below ...

Reactions as Hilda Baci becomes a Two-time Guinness World Record holder

iamshaffybello wrote:

Congratulations my darling. You have shown us yet again that “IT” can be done. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💕

stephanesacre stated:

Bravo encore Hilda ❤️ tu es une fierté pour le Nigeria et l’Afrique ❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo penned:

Congratulations hun🎊🎉🍾🎈You’re “SALT and LIGHT”, keep shining the brightest🙌🏾🌟🙌🏾💝🔥🔥🔥

gintskitchennspice said:

Congratulations @hildabaci .Thank you for putting Naija out there positivity and changing the narratives.

idia.aisien noted:

Congratulations my loveeeee!!!! You deserve it all!!!👏👏👏🎊🎈🎉🍾

thechef.himself added:

You raised the bar for the us all. God bless you!❤️

theprincessadetola opined:

The person that built the pot deserves an award too. Weldone guys congratulations

krafteekollectibles said:

Gino Nigeria will forever be thankful to God and grateful to You Hilda...We are all proud of You. Congratulations again @hildabaci 💓🎉🙌.

Hilda Baci’s rise to fame

Legit.ng reported that Hilda's first record attempt made global headlines in May 2023 when she embarked on a Cook-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual. She lasted for 93 hours and 11 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 87 hours, 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Building on her success, Hilda launched a second Guinness World Record attempt in September 2025 for The Largest Serving of Nigerian-Style Jollof Rice, and she once again exceeded expectations.

Source: Legit.ng