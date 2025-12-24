The former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed, has explained the origin of jollof rice

FCT, Abuja - The former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed, said Jollof rice was actually prepared for prisoners.

Mohammed said jollof rice, as Nigerians know it, as it’s origin from the word wollof in Senegal.

He explained that it was served on one plate with all the ingredients in it and served to prisoners.

The former minister stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Defending his decision to choose Senegal over the Nigeria and Ghana jollof rice war, he said:

“When you look at the original of jollof, it is actually from the word wollof, and it is Senegalese. The people don’tunderstandthe original of jollof.

“Jollof rice was actually the food that was prepared for prisoners.

“It was that food that was put in one plate, oil, sait and everything. So, really, the original of jollof is wollof.”

Nigerians react to jollof rice been prepared for prisoners

@TheosophiaQueen

I have seen the preparation on the Late Shimite’s cooking show on NTA back in the days. It can be likened to the concoction rice we cook today. What concoction is to us now is what Wolof was to the Senegalese. Tomatoes were only introduced later as an added ingredient.

@PJOluma

Wollof was served in prison Jollof is served in homes and parties . That's the difference.

@cutechine

Hmmmm…. Pls leave this topic alone. I still remember how difficult it is for you to stay on the side of truth. Leave our jollof alone please.

@Victor__mario

So him and his Buhari government after finishing for eight years have resorted to discussing origin of jollof rice on national TV.

@AdetolaKareem

Fallacy! No allow Gambians lay hands on you o. This man don dey craze. Food wey dem dey cook for prisoners come get level to the extent of a street being named Jollof street in Banjul. Make e reduce the level and rate at which he fabricate lies.

@Mira_Szn7

When lai Mohammed talks you don’t need to ask if na lie.. wollof rice

