A Nigerian lady impressed social media users after she posted photos of biscuits she produced in Nigeria.

According to the lady, her biscuits are made with cassava and it is known as Tapiokies.

Nigerian lady and her sister showcase their biscuits. Photo credit: X/nellyagbogu and Getty Images/cgdeaw.

In her post, Nelly Agbogu noted that she sells sell cassava biscuits for a living and prayed that netizens would notice her hustle.

She wrote:

"I pray this goes viral. I sell cassava biscuits for a living. It gets to the end user at N200 A carton contains 50 sachets I am looking for distributors all over Nigeria."

According to the Nelly, she and her sister founded the Come Again Foods company and they produce many things locally.

She said:

"This is my sister in this video she is my co-founder our company is Come Again Foods we make cassava biscuits called Tapiokies. We are Nafdac certified, working on SON. Our biscuits sell to the end user at N200."

The lady said she and her sister founded Coma Again Foods, the company that produces cassava biscuits. Photo credit: X/nellyagbogu.

See her post below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady shares biscuits she produced

@MoremiofAfrica said:

"I pray this business grow beyond your imagination. I had it once at zibar beach and I fell in love with it. It’s so nice and crunchy! Please do well to sell to supermarkets as I barely see it in mini-marts around."

@delish_farms said:

"Go to market , do a market rally this festive period and get marketers ofcors that you wil pay, and you wil get distributors to sell to… people can’t buy what they don’t know."

@basseystephen0 said:

"I saw this at Bokku store in my area today. I bought 2 and I really enjoyed it. I remembered I saw thisand I have come to say you are doing amazing with this snacks."

@eneskloset said:

"I will be here when it goes viral. I have reposted even though I don't have the strength or push but I pray and hope you get what you are looking for. All the best ma. And God's speed."

@EstherOkorodud1 said:

"Reposting to a larger audience, God speed. Is this tasty, like for children to take to school?"

@OkotoMr said:

"How do we get in touch I want to bring this to igando."

@Son_of_grace2 said:

"I am from Akwaibom, let me be your distributor."

@GadgetsFarmacy said:

"If you believe it's good... bring it to pH we will buy ..I like biscuits."

