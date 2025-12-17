Young Thug proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, during his concert in Atlanta

The 34-year-old rapper paused his performance to display a marriage proposal message on screens while presenting an engagement ring to his partner

Mariah accepted the proposal and told the crowd she was getting married, sparking mixed reactions on social media

Young Thug proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, during his Hometown Hero Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The American rapper paused his performance mid-set and turned attention to Mariah the Scientist standing nearby on the stage on December 16, 2025.

Young Thug engages Mariah the Scientist at Atlanta Concert Photo credit: @young.thug.world/@mariahthescientist

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, displayed the words "Will You Marry Me" on screens behind him as he presented an engagement ring to the singer.

Mariah accepted the proposal in the presence of thousands of fans who attended the concert.

She addressed the audience shortly after the proposal and reacted to the surprise moment on stage.

"I guess I'm getting married," Mariah told the excited crowd.

Mariah the Scientist, born Mariah Amani Buckles, is an American R&B singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and introspective songwriting.

Mariah the Scientist said yes to Young Thug's proposal Photo credit: @young.thug.world/@mariahthescientist

Source: Instagram

Young Thug and Mariah have been together for over four years after they started dating in 2021.

The couple began their relationship in late 2021 following musical collaborations and public appearances together.

Their romance began after Young Thug's split from his ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

The pair's bond reportedly grew stronger during challenging times, including Young Thug's 2022 arrest in the YSL RICO case.

Watch the proposal video below:

Fans React to Young Thug's Proposal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@casosahair said:

"Awwwwwnnn. Love is so beautiful."

@afrocentrikk commented:

"awww this so cute how many people get purposed to in front of music supporters! i rather this then seeing nobody get married."

@MonroeShaquisha opined:

"Imma just focus on the one positive about this… and that's the ring. Cause that rock is STUNNING!! Natural diamond sparkling all over the place!"

@genevievesadae said:

"she is a bird brained like w*t*f i love her down and defended her but i literally can't rn she dont deserve struggle love ts is so icky Vicky."

@yunggdejj_ commented:

"imagine marrying a n*gga who puffs on a no2 gas to get high. or a jail bird or a n*gga in a 660 deal with Fani."

@CelebzLoveDrama opined:

"Bro probably cheated on her tight after he did this proposal... and she's still gonna marry him and get some kids regardless."

Veekee James Shares Her Proposal Story

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee James recounted how her husband, Femi Atere, proposed to her the day after her 2023 birthday.

She shares how Femi surprised her by turning what was supposed to be a simple dinner outing into a marriage proposal.

Veekee described it as an amazing feeling, noting they had discussed marriage, but she didn't expect it so soon.

Source: Legit.ng