Isaac Fayose called out Senate leaders for lining up in the sun to welcome Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The social media commentator questioned why an unelected figure without constitutional office received such public attention from elected officials

He compared the behaviour to sycophancy and monarchy, insisting that Nigeria practises democracy, where leaders should not treat the president’s children like royalty

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has sparked conversation online after calling out Senate leaders for their treatment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's son.

The entrepreneur and political activist shared a video on his Instagram page on December 23, 2025, questioning why senators lined up to welcome Seyi Tinubu at the airport.

Isaac Fayose criticises Senate leaders for lining up to welcome President Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, at the airport.

Source: Instagram

Isaac expressed his frustration, describing it as a sycophantic behaviour.

Using simple examples, he explained that sycophancy can make people act in strange ways. According to him, poverty can push people to do certain things, but doing the same things while wealthy points to something more disappointing.

In the video, Isaac Fayose pointed out that Nigeria’s constitution does not recognise an ‘Office of the President’s Son,’ questioning why Senate leaders and other high-ranking officials would stand in the sun waiting to greet President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

The social media commentator emphasised that while he personally likes Seyi Tinubu and appreciates his philanthropic work, the display by senators was inappropriate. He stressed that Nigeria practises democracy, not monarchy like England or Dubai, where leadership passes through a royal bloodline.

In his own words, Isaac said:

"We all love Seyi, I even love Seyi more than you. I love the guy more than you because he's a giver, he's helping the society. But must you go and line up? You, our leader, Senate leader, inside sun, waiting for President's son, that does not have office in our constitution."

Isaac Fayose says that Nigeria's constitution does not recognise an "Office of the President's Son," blasts top officials for treating Seyi Tinubu with royalty.

Source: Instagram

Isaac further explained how sycophancy could make leaders behave like parents greeting their wealthy children with honourifics.

He wondered why none of the senators' children had advised their parents that their actions were wrong, describing the scene as ridiculous and distasteful.

"Sycophancy go make Baba go wake up, go greet him pikin. Because your pikin get money, you go go wake him up. My pikin, how are you? You never see papa wey they use honourifics for their pikin?"

Watch Isaac Fayose's full video below:

Netizens react to Isaac Fayose's video

Social media users had divided opinions about Isaac's criticism, with some supporting his stance whilst others questioned his intentions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@yemmyphil said:

"You really love seyi truly! Isaac kind of love is funny! Isaac wey love his brother yet still call him out! Love covereth multitude of sin! Isaac you love seyi but you are setting him up for dragging! Your type of love needs to be questioned."

@morgan_thriller commented:

"Dictatorship family, abacha didn't indulge all these nonsense, tinubu is the worst thing to happen to Nigeria and Africa at large."

@dr_dre6 reacted:

"Nigeria is going, gone. It's very sad. Country is finished. He is acting like de-facto president. Indeed there was a country."

@hajiwayse opined:

"You farming rubbish, president is behind in the full video...kai."

@folaskip wrote:

"Egbon u are too smart not to know that he only came down b4 his father, u are not dumb now, some of u use social media in a wrong way, BAT was inside that plane but Seyi cake out 1st, gosh. Sometimes u sound like someone that's not intelligent."

Source: Legit.ng