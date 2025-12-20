Prince Ned Nwoko subtly throws a jab at his wife, Regina Daniels, amid their marriage crash and custody battle of their children

Notable politician and philanthropist, Senator Ned Nwoko, has sparked fresh reactions after making a subtle post many believe was directed at his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The senator representing Delta North Senatorial District has been in the middle of a heated public controversy with his sixth and youngest wife, following allegations of substance abuse and certain behaviours he reportedly said he could not condone.

The situation later escalated beyond social media drama when Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, was arrested, before regaining his freedom days later. This, many believed, has sealed the hope of their marriage being restored.

In a recent post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ned Nwoko reposted a video featuring an American woman speaking about relationships and women’s expectations of “good men.” The message in the video quickly caught attention due to its timing and perceived connection to his ongoing marital issues.

The speaker in the video stated that many women claim to want a good man until they eventually realise they are not equipped to handle one. She added that a good man is not convenient, does not bend to accommodate chaos, and does not shift his values based on emotions or moods.

Reposting the video, Ned Nwoko simply captioned the post with the words, “This is so true,” a remark that immediately triggered speculation online.

Many social media users interpreted the post as a subtle jab at Regina Daniels, given their recent fallout and the intense public drama that surrounded their marriage. Others, however, argued that the senator was merely sharing a general opinion about relationships and values.

Reactions Trailing Ned Nwoko's Post About 'Good Men'

@DProf93 reacted:

"Very very true. When they are unable to put of to his "no nonsense policy," they tag him "narcissistic." As a matter of fact, if you haven't been called that, you haven't began your manly journey.

@Interiorssdotng wrote:

"What did regina put in her stew."

@Your_sweetgurl said:

Omo this thing really pain you o

@GuavaJuiice_ opined:

"Lmao u with 6 wives? u think u r a good man? 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 regina I love what u did"

@BlessedGirl001 said:

"Honestly many women don't want a good man. Though They say it with their mouth but they aren't mentally ready to handle them"

@LilyjoeBae added:

"A good man needs to learn how to heal because life ahead is beautiful"

Custody Battle: Ned Nwoko Shares Fun Time With Regina Daniels' Children

Legit earlier reported that Ned Nwoko shared a video showing how he spent his weekend with his family despite his tight schedule. In the clip, he was seen spending time with his children and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, as they all went out to play tennis. The highlight of the hangout was when Regina Daniels' children were spotted in the company of Laila and her kids.

