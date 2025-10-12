Friends of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, celebrated his 40th birthday with a thanksgiving service and the launch of a one-million Bible project

The initiative, coordinated by YOWICAN president Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, aims to promote moral rebirth, faith-based youth development, and godly leadership among Nigerian youths

In his remarks, Seyi Tinubu appreciated his friends for the honour, noting that he believes in the Bible as a guide for responsible citizenship

Abuja, FCT - Friends of Barrister Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have marked his 40th birthday with a thanksgiving service and the launch of a one-million Holy Bible project at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The event, which had Christian leaders, political figures, and youth representatives from across the country in attendance, was coordinated by Belusochukwu Enwere, national president of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

Friends celebrate Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday with a one-million Bible project promoting moral renewal. Photo source: YOWICAN

Source: UGC

According to Enwere, the move was designed to promote moral rebirth, strengthen Christian values among Nigerian youths, and encourage godly leadership.

Seyi Tinubu at 40: How Bible will be distributed

According to Enwere, the project will see one million Bibles distributed to churches and communities nationwide. He said the gesture reflects Seyi Tinubu’s commitment to faith-based youth development and moral empowerment.

“Seyi Tinubu is a shining example of humility, service, and unity,” Enwere said. “The one million Bible project is a gift to the body of Christ and a seed for moral transformation. We hope it restores integrity, compassion, and love among young Nigerians.”

The Thanksgiving service was held at the National Ecumenical Centre and 40 other churches across Nigeria. Rev. Ini Ukpuho, Chaplain of the National Christian Centre, led prayers and thanksgiving for Seyi Tinubu, his family, and Nigeria in general.

Some of the dignitaries present were the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Isreal; Director-General of SEMIDAN, Dr Charles Odi; former YOWICAN National Secretary, Ambassador Solomon Omaivboje; Seyi Tinubu’s protocol officer, Emma Bawa, among others.

Seyi Tinubu expresses gratitude

In a goodwill message read on his behalf, Seyi Tinubu thanked the organisers for the honour. He reaffirmed his belief in faith and moral education as tools for community transformation.

He added that the Bible remains a guide for responsible citizenship and leadership.

Legit.ng gathers that the first set of Bibles will be distributed to churches, schools, and youth ministries nationwide in the coming weeks.

Christian and political leaders gather in Abuja to honour Seyi Tinubu with faith-driven youth initiative. Photo credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

Seyi Tinubu celebrates wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Tinubu recently celebrated his 9th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Layal.

He took to his official social media page, where he shared a post that reflected his love for his wife. According to him, they have been together for 20 years, but have been married for 9.

"9 years married, 20 years together, and our beautiful kids — I remain in awe of your strength, compassion, and the grace you show every day. @layaltinubu Thank you for loving me through it all. Here’s to the life we’ve built and the future where we grow stronger beyond what we sacrifice, to protect those we love, especially each other and our family. I love you. #Happy9thAnniversary❤️ #LoveYou," he posted.

Source: Legit.ng