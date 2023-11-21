The recent updates making the headlines about Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, have sparked the ire of many people online

One of the notable voices that has gone online to slam Mohbad's father's recent antics is outspoken politician Isaac Fayose

The younger brother of the former Ekiti state governor slammed Mohbad's father for fighting over his son's properties with his wife

Over the last few days, Joseph Aloba, the father of late Street pop artist Ilerioluwa, aka Mohbad, has been in the news over issues between himself and his son's wife, Wummi.

Wunmi's elder sister, Karimo, recently went online to lambast Mohbad's father for constantly frustrating her younger sister.

A clip of Isaac Fayose slamming Mohbad's father over issues between him and his son's wife trends. Photo credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal_/@iammohbad/@samtv

Source: Instagram

Karimo alleged in several videos that Mohbad's father has frustrated every effort to try and resolve issues between the singer's wife and Mr Aloba.

A notable Nigerian politician, Isaac Fayose, has now weighed in on the trending issue, slamming Mohbad's father for fighting over his son's properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Isaac Fayose slams Mohbad's father for wearing his son's clothes

The younger brother of former Ekiti state governor Isaac Fayose noted that seeing a father fight over his son's properties is appalling.

In a viral clip shared online, Isaac Fayose went ahead to reject ever being in a position where he would fight his son's wife over his things.

Watch Isaac Fayose's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Isaac Fayose's video:

@Updateboyx:

"No be by God Forbid o. Just work hard & pray not to experience some situations of no choice."

@ChefOlah:

"This Fayose brother dey spoil our face for Ekiti - people will think we don't have sense. Let the Father mourn his child as he deems fit. Mind your business brother agbaya."

@Northerner0:

"They no want allow Mohabd to rest, they don’t want the father to rest as well."

@Giovanni_10k:

"My guy wear he Pikin shirt, na bad thing be that again."

@loverofchelsea:

"That man is a terrible father. I don't wish this for anyone. GOD."

@sojmiqel:

"The man self dey shameless . I don’t think he had any feelings for the boy when he was alive."

@Lexyzdoo:

"May we not have unfortunate father."

@Web3Analyst01:

"You know someone means a lot to you when their mood affects yours."

@official_adags:

"Omo this them Mohbad family matter e just get the way e be."

@seame04:

"I reject it too, that’s y we’re on the street grinding to be self sufficient."

@Don_zie1995:

"Make una leave Mohbad and his family alone, una no wan hear."

Fans react as Mohbad's dad drops tribute song for singer

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Mohbad's father releasing a tribute song to mourn his late son.

However, the viral clip was met with heavy backlash as many netizens noted it was not his place to do such.

A notable personality who reacted to the viral tribute song was famous Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

Source: Legit.ng