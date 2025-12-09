Isaac Fayose has reacted to the viral video involving Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, and Governor Ademola Adeleke

The two were among those who attended the coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, where a mild drama unfolded between them

Fans questioned Isaac Fayose about his comments, while others agreed with his viewpoint

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the mild drama that occurred at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife a few days ago.

The monarch marked the milestone with the attendance of Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu. During the event, the First Lady embarrassed Governor Ademola Adeleke while he was on stage delivering his speech.

Reacting to the incident, Fayose stated that such behaviour would never happen abroad. He likened Remi Tinubu to Donald Trump’s wife and described it as an abuse of power. The businessman also expressed that what Remi Tinubu did to the governor was inappropriate.

Isaac Fayose shares alleged reason behind Remi Tinubu’s actions

In his video, Fayose, who had previously dragged with crossdresser Bobrisky, questioned whether the video was AI, as it seemed too ridiculous to be real.

He suggested that the First Lady's actions might have been a result of Governor Adeleke refusing to align with her party.

Fayose also questioned how Mrs. Tinubu could speak to a sitting governor in such a manner. Drawing a comparison, he noted that the wife of a governor would not speak to local government chairmen in such a way.

Isaac Fayose Prays for Nigeria

In his video, Isaac Fayose expressed that there is no defined role for the First Lady in Nigeria's political structure. He went on to pray for the healing of the nation, warning citizens that he had shared his thoughts, and referred to Nigeria as a "fallen" nation.

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

@ afrikanblood wrote:

"Does she really have the power to abuse? She is not elected."

@tbosdy_2 said:

"Not funny at all. Mrs Tinubu should be cautioned. Which kine yehyeh power? Who gave her the power! Nonsense."

@matinero_vibes shared:

"The governor is a very good man. I love his composure and calmness on this."

@starking_production commented:

"There are many ways to talk to the governor, not in the manner she does it."

@korraajayi reacted:

"Oppression and intimidating. It's ridiculous."

@mariesfabricsandmore stated:

"He was supposed to just leave the podium for her."

