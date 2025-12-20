Abia state governor , Alex Otti , has reiterated his long-time position to quit active politics immediately after he finishes his tenure in the southeast state

The governor made the comment while reacting to the allegation that his visit to Nnamdi Kanu at Sokoto Correctional Centre was to boost his presidential ambition

Governor Otti spoke at the government house in Umuahia, the state capital, on Friday, December 19 and said he visited Nnamdi Kanu because he is from his state

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State reinstated his long-standing position on quitting active politics at the end of his tenure as the governor of Abia State. He insisted that he has no ambition to become president, vice president or contest for a senatorial seat.

The governor made the comment while speaking at the government house in Umuahia, the state capital, on Friday, December 19. He was reacting to a trending video where he was berated for visiting the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

According to The Punch, the governor was accused of nursing presidential or vice presidential ambitions at the end of his administration in Abia. He maintained that democracy gave room for divergent opinions, adding that everyone is free to have his or her opinion, but such an opinion may not be right.

His statement reads in part:

" I want to say it again, that by the time I am done with governorship, I will retire. So I do not have presidential ambition, nor vice-presidential ambition. I also do not have senatorial ambition."

Nigerians react as Otti speaks on resigning

The governor's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Kie doubted Governor Otti:

"Won't believe Otti's one-term retirement until he quietly hands over in 2027, no Senate, no boards. Nigerian politicians never quit power. Prove me wrong."

Mazị Uche Okeudọ described Otti as a man of integrity:

"When you see a man who came to serve you will know. Some former governors have gone to the Senate, they will become ministers, ambassadors and finally, the mother earth will eat them."

Chiedozie Onyeke praised the governor:

"You have made your mark, Mr Governor. You have done the job you were voted for, unlike most Nigerian politicians who make governance feel like rocket science."

Prestige commended the governor:

"Nigeria's politics is too evil for these good people. Peter Obi might stop too when Tinubu rig the election in 2027. APC has spoiled Nigeria's democracy with their greed and selfish interest."

Ehinomen urged the governor not to quit:

"This should not be the norm. Bad men don't quit, so good men shouldn't. If the good leave, the evil ones will occupy and influence policy."

You can read more reactions here:

