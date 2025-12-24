Nollywood actor Lalude has stirred the entertainment industry with claims against his colleagues Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola

In a recent interview, Lalude revealed the experiences that left him deeply hurt by the filmmakers

Fans and netizens have reacted with shock, many expressing support for Lalude’s courage in sharing his story

Veteran Nollywood actor Lalude has alleged that filmmakers Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola no longer invite him to participate in their film productions.

In a recent interview, Lalude expressed concern about his sudden and prolonged exclusion from the two actors' films, despite his long-standing contributions to the Yoruba film industry.

Actor Lalude breaks silence on claims involving Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola. Credit: @femiadebayo, @lalude, @odunlade

Source: Instagram

According to the renowned actor, he was involved in some of the early projects that propelled Odunlade Adekola to fame.

He notably named Alani Pamolekun as one of the significant projects in which he appeared during Odunlade's early years.

Lalude went on to say that he last appeared in a Femi Adebayo film several years ago, in Sonto Alapata.

He stated that neither of them has extended an invitation or held a casting call since. "I know why they are not using me again," Lalude claimed, although he did not go into detail regarding the actual reason.

The actor further stated that the scenario is especially distressing because of his strong relationship with their father, veteran actor and filmmaker Adebayo Salami, also known as Oga Bello.

Lalude stated that despite their family connection and shared background in the profession, he has been excluded from their current ventures.

Legit.ng previously reported that Lalude linked the kidnapping in Nigeria to fate.

Speaking on the Behind the Fame – African A-List podcast, Lalude argued that destiny played a role in who becomes a victim. According to him, it was the destiny of people who found themselves in kidnappers' dens.

"There is no protection anywhere in the world. A child being born that would destroy his parents' life can die before night. Destiny can never be changed. It's their destiny. People being kidnapped is their destiny," he said.

The Yoruba actor stated that kidnapping didn’t start with the current administration, even though they might know the people behind the act.

"Kidnapping has been happening for over 15 years. It is not the current government that brought kidnapping; they might know who is behind it, but they didn’t start it.

"So anyone who is destined to die on Saturday, won’t die on Monday. God has created destiny for everyone. Those kidnappers, whoever they target, will kidnap them. And those they won’t reach, will not be affected. It's the truth. Everything happening to anyone is destiny," he said.

"What pains me about our government is that they know where those people are and their hideouts. We have those who can capture them, but some will be captured, and some won’t. That is destiny. Nothing will happen to anyone without God's approval. Destination can be changed, but destiny can't be changed," Lalude added.

The actor, who spoke on the importance of prayer, also advised Nigerians to raise the alarm when they notice suspicious movement in their vicinity.

"I want everyone, if you see something suspicious, tell the government quickly so they can send help," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lalude opened up about a painful encounter he had with actress Sola Sobowale, revealing that the behaviour left him deeply hurt.

The Yoruba movie legend shared how Sobowale completely ignored him at a public event, despite their long history together in the film industry.

Actor Lalude's interview trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

daviid_davies said:

"To be honest, I actually thought of this when watching warlord at the cinema and I’m just seeing this video for the first time."

the_real_bims said:

"My husband said something similar wen we saw warlord 😁we concluded that maybe BABA was not around that’s why😂Boda Odun ejor ooo😁help us to dey call BABA 👏."

yusufolamilekan213444

"It’s the steeze for me😂😂😂."

esther.shokunbi.56 said:

"Na true ooo ...I remember ALANI PAMOLEKUN👏."

omo1149 said:

"Hummm that is true."

femijobi1_ said:

"Because they want to use incoming actors, that he will not asking for money."

adedeji444_adekilef said:

"Is FEMI not different from ODUNLADE? all these bloggers self."

iam_geminikay said:

"Since when did Adebayo become Adekola?"

Lalude claims APC abandoned him after campaign

Legit.ng previously reported that Lalude sparked controversy after publicly dragging the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he called a cruel betrayal following his role in the 2023 general elections.

The Yoruba actor disclosed that he and several of his colleagues campaigned intensely for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, only to be sidelined after the APC clinched victory.

Lalude stated that entertainers like himself sacrificed everything, time, energy, and reputation, to promote the APC during the critical election period.

