Tope Adebayo revealed that shortly after the production of Jagun Jagun, he lost his child to what was described as a spiritual arrow

The director discussed how the extreme stress of the set affected his physical health and even his performance of husbandly duties at home

Adebayo shared how a modern megaphone made it into a scene unnoticed—until the day of the premiere

Tope Adebayo, brother to Nollywood icon Femi Adebayo, has opened up about the devastating price he paid to bring the epic movie ‘Jagun Jagun’ to life, including the heartbreaking loss of his child.

While Jagun Jagun was celebrated for its authentic portrayal of Yoruba culture and warfare, the director says the spiritual atmosphere of the shoot was heavy.

Despite the crew taking great care to respect local customs and traditional protocols during filming, tragedy followed them home.

In a recent interview, Adebayo recounted the moment he realised the production had taken a supernatural toll.

Femi Adebayo's brother says he was filming Jagun Jagun amid the death of his son. Photos: Tope Adebayo, Femi Adebayo.

Source: Instagram

He shared:

“After our shoot, one of our children, my own, passed away. We were told it was a spiritual arrow that hit the child, coming from where we were."

He noted that the production process was riddled with hurdles that defied physical explanation.

Beyond the spiritual concerns, the sheer physical demand of directing such a massive project took a toll on the director’s well-being.

Adebayo admitted that the pressure was so immense it followed him into his bedroom, causing a strain on his marriage.

He confessed:

“During the initial process, I struggled with my husbandly duties in bed. When I visited the hospital, I was told my stress levels were very high."

Adebayo revealed a humorous yet frustrating anecdote about the film's post-production.

After watching the movie nearly 70 times during editing, the entire team missed a glaring error.

It took a member of the audience at the premiere to point out a modern megaphone sitting in a historical scene. Ironically, the director discovered it was his own ward who had brought the device onto the set.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Tope Adebayo's loss

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@S_Olatunbosunn noted:

"Too much responsibility affect preeq keh That can never be me Preeq wey go Dey stand during responsibilities"

@GidSergent commented:

"Not his child, someone that works for him."

@Anyhow_E_Be noted:

"This guys dey face a lot with this job Oga Bello is blessed, no controversy about that."

@AremuTaofeek10 shared:

"Not his child bruh. Try to understand what he trying to say first."

@Ayofe450 wrote:

"The way hin talk am I no sure say na hin biological child"

Femi Adebayo is the producer of Jagun Jagun. Photo: Femi Adebayo.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo speaks on switch from law to acting

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Adebayo has shared how his legendary father, Adebayo Salami, also known as Oga Bello, was the major influence behind his journey into both law and acting.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Femi said he chose to study law initially because he wanted to fulfill a dream his father couldn’t achieve due to financial constraints.

According to the Jagun Jagun producer, his decision to study law wasn’t born out of passion, but rather the admiration for the societal prestige the profession commands.

Source: Legit.ng