Actor Lalude has called out NURTW boss MC Oluomo over unfulfilled promises during the 2023 election

The veteran actor Lalude also called out APC, saying he got zero reward after campaigning for Tinubu

He placed curses on those responsible, saying betrayal after an election victory is unforgettable

Veteran Nollywood actor Fatai Odua, popularly known as Lalude, has sparked major controversy online after publicly dragging the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he called a cruel betrayal following his role in the 2023 general elections.

In a no-holds-barred interview making the rounds on social media, the respected Yoruba film star revealed that he and several of his colleagues campaigned intensely for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, only to be completely sidelined once the APC clinched victory.

The actor did not mince words, stating that entertainers like himself sacrificed everything, time, energy, and reputation, to promote the APC during the critical election period.

He lamented:

“We spent almost two months campaigning with everything we had... After all that, we didn’t receive even a kobo."

He added that he could place a lifelong curse on those who orchestrated the betrayal, noting that the pain of being used and discarded runs deep.

In the revelation, Lalude singled out MC Oluomo, Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, accusing him of mobilizing the entertainers and making grand promises that were never fulfilled.

According to Lalude, both he and fellow Nollywood veteran Alapini were present when MC Oluomo allegedly asked them to name whatever they wanted as a reward for their support. However, after the elections, radio silence followed.

The Nollywood star said bitterly:

“We told him what we needed, and he agreed... But after the election, nothing came. We were completely ignored"

Lalude called out those he believes deliberately blocked their access to benefits, accusing them of taking advantage of struggling entertainers only to dump them post-election.

He declared:

“Anyone who stood in the way of us receiving what we deserved — may they be cursed for life"

See the interview here:

Netizens react to Lalude's interview

@IamLekan_P:

"This is why celebrities should stop doing politics. They’ll use you and dump you like tissue"

@QueenTomiwa:

"Lalude is speaking from pain, and I don’t blame him. They milked these men and threw them aside"

@Olori_Bimpe:

"MC Oluomo has a lot to answer for. You made promises, fulfil them! These elders deserve better."

@Chuka_Xpress:

"I thought these guys campaigned out of love for country? Now we’re hearing “no kobo”

@ItsMeShola:

"Why curse them now? You should have known politicians don’t have permanent friends. Use your head"

MC Oluomo reacts to critics

