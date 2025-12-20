Controversial singer Portable explained what allegedly sparked the physical altercation at Odumodublvck’s show

The singer claimed he was insulted with a provocative comment about Prophet Muhammad at the show

However, despite the clash, Portable stated that the crowd later cheered him during his performance

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opened up about a reported altercation at Odumodublvck’s recent concert.

The “Zazoo Zeh” star was captured in a viral video exchanging blows with several individuals during the show, a moment that has drawn attention online.

According to Portable, the incident began as he was entering the concert venue.

Portable claims he was insulted by a provocative comment about Prophet Muhammad.

He claimed that someone whispered a highly provocative statement in his ear, an insult directed at Prophet Muhammad.

The singer said the comment immediately drew attention from those around him, escalating tensions on the spot.

He stated:

“For Odumodublvck concert yesterday, as we dey enter tell me for my ear say ‘Anobi Mohammed ti ku’ [Prophet Mohammed is dead]. Na him like 15 people gather only me. Na God say make I stand o. I stand strong."

He insisted that he refused to back down despite the hostility, leading to a physical confrontation where both parties exchanged blows. Security eventually intervened to restore order.

Portable said that the incident did not affect the mood of the event for long.

By the time he went on stage, the tension had eased, and some of the individuals involved in the earlier clash even joined the crowd cheering him on during his performance.

“Dem throw blow, I throw blow. Dem do Gidibo, I do Gidibo. Before I perform, even people wey follow fight me dey shout Zazoo,” Portable added, highlighting how the crowd’s energy shifted in his favor.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Portable's video

@dreal_prosper stated:

" Portable no know say he just prove say na him be the cow wey that Alfa been de talk about"

@mrnottnice wrote:

"That person was wrong They supppse arrest that person I no be Muslim but I believe we should respect everybody’s own"

@DSatoshislayer shared:

"The werey unknowingly prove to the guy say him na really Cow wey the Alfa dey refer to. But the guy wey draw portable ear na troublesome person."

@otbnah1 shared:

"Una Dey mix interpret portable What he is trying to say is that them Dey use parable follow am talk Dey wan kill am be that or do am strong thing Nobody is talking about Muhammad now try get and understand his message He is explaining in parables to u guys"

Portable says that the crowd later cheered him during his performance despite the clash.

VDM drags Portable over abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was called out by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, over his behaviour at Felabration.

He shared a video and said the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned.

VDM promised to help the victim assaulted get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja.

