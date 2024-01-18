Nollywood actor Kunle Afod recently shared a video from his Yoruba proverb challenge episode

The new episode featured veteran Yoruba stars Lalude and Alapini Osa, known for their roles as herbalists in movies

Lalude ended up winning the N20k prize, while Alapini was handed N10k for participating in the challenge

Popular Yoruba actors Ganiu Nafiu, well known as Alapini Osa, and Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, aka Baba Lalude, recently engaged in a fierce proverbs challenge hosted by their colleague Kunle Afod.

Afod, who has featured other actors, including Lere Paimo, in the previous episodes, promised to give the first person to share 10 Yoruba proverbs the sum of N20,000.

Alapini Osa and Lalude, known for herbalist roles in Yoruba movies, provided some rare Yoruba proverbs.

Lalude wins proverb challenge

However, after Lalude gave his ninth proverb, Alapini struggled to do the same, making the former emerge as the challenge's winner.

In a clip, Afod gave Lalude the sum of N20,000 as promised and handed N10,000 to Alapini for participating.

Towards the end of the video, Afod made the two movie stars chant incantations, which they did effortlessly.

Watch the video from the challenge below:

Reactions as Lalude and Alapini join proverbs challenge

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

ilori_olaolu:

"Hope they won’t later switch to incantations."

don_femzie:

"Chief Afod, thank you for the Proverb Challenge movement. It is commendable, exquisite and iconic."

iamthespis:

"Na incantations go end am oh."

timo.kush_:

"Na 20 proverbs each them suppose talk o lol."

korede_coded:

"This one will be the deepest one, they are dropping thick one, not regular."

iam_abictech:

"Legend, always be the legendary This one loud."

