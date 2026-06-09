Bovi has shared his views on divorce, explaining the reasons behind his remarks during a recent talk show appearance

The comedian was a guest of media personality Morayo Brown on her self-titled program, The Morayo Show

His stance on divorce sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinions on the comedian's comments

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma recently shared his views on divorce during an appearance on The Morayo Show.

Speaking on the program, the comedian said he celebrates divorce when it happens because it often means that one or both people in the relationship are no longer thriving in that environment.

Reactions trail Bovi’s remarks on divorce as it raise eyebrows. Photo credit@bovi

Source: Instagram

Elaborating on his stance, Bovi explained that he would not want to suffer for anyone, nor would he want anyone to suffer because of him in a marriage.

Bovi speaks on his 17-year marriage

The comedian was quick to clarify that his comments do not suggest that his own marriage has been without challenges. According to him, his 17-year marriage has not been easy, adding that he got married at the age of 29.

In response, the show's host, Morayo Brown, praised him, noting that he had been providing for his family for 19 years.

Reacting to her remarks, Bovi smiled and joked that he had been providing for his family nonstop throughout that period.

Bovi opens up about his marriage of 17 years, fans react. Photo credit@bovi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bovi's comments

Bovi's remarks sparked reactions from fans, many of whom commented on his youthful appearance after learning that he got married at 29. Others humorously reacted to his statement about providing for his family continuously over the years.

In his words:

"I celebrate when people get a divorce. It means one or both people are not breathing well in that space. I will not suffer for anybody, and I don't want anybody to suffer for me. That does not mean my marriage has been easy for 17 years. It has not. I got married when I was 29 years old."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Bovi's utterance

Reactions have trailed the video of Bovi speaking about divorce in marriage and what happens in his own marriage. Here are comments below:

@ty_noni wrote:

"Any interview that has to do with bros officialbovi, I go watch am till the end."

@shop_with_blanche reacted:

"Me too, this is how I feel@about divorce."

@abigailchimsah shared:

"So u are 46, wow u look good."

@riettas_signature_uk wrote:

"He said nonstop, do you want to pause? '"

@edithokoye0096 shared:

"That's why Mary Aligwe and her fans should be celebrating, but rather, they choose to be crying every Eke market day. I thought Yul is amu bingo, ndi uchu."

Bovi Ugboma speaks on Ibom Air and Lady Saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Bovi Ugboma reacted to the Ibom Air incident involving a female passenger who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

In a post on his Instagram story, Bovi suggested that the outburst could have been a result of a mental health disorder.

He affirmed that, while she must face the consequences of her actions under the law, she also needed to be assessed psychologically.

However, he later deleted the post, stating that he had spoken from a biased perspective, as he had not received the full details at that time.

Source: Legit.ng