Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has hailed striker Victor Osimhen, who has been impressive at the ongoing AFCON 2025

The Nigerian international clocked 27 on Monday, and the head coach has praised the player's contributions to his team

The three-time African champions take on the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday as they hope to continue with their perfect start

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has hailed striker Victor Osimhen for his performance at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The striker, who turned 27 on December 29, scored his first goal of the tournament in Nigeria's 3-2 victory over a hard-fighting Tunisian side.

Osimhen rose the highest to head home the opener, off a delicious cross from impressive forward Ademola Lookman, who is having an incredible tournament.

Having won their opening two matches of the competition, the Super Eagles will hope to maintain a perfect record when they take on the Cranes of Uganda.

Chelle, who spoke with the press on Monday, showered praises on Osimhen, branding him as the best striker in the world.

The Franco-Malian tactician said via All Nigeria Soccer:

"Once again, happy birthday to him, I wish lot of goals for my striker, my favourite striker. For me, the best striker in the world.

"So, I think that he feels good. He's focused. He's very focused and I hope this Afcon will be a great Afcon for him."

Nigeria, now on 149 goals in 106 AFCON matches, will aim for a milestone 150th goal, and more, when the game commences at the Complexe Sportif de Fès at 5 pm on Tuesday, December 30.

Chelle added:

"The competition is not only for the starting 11; everybody deserves a chance to play and show what they can offer the team.

"Sometimes a player who makes a cameo appearance can change the outcome of games and even win a tournament. For me, I want to present the best team every time."

Team captain Wilfred Ndidi expressed confidence in the team, but maintained that the Super Eagles must approach each match with utmost focus. He said:

"The atmosphere in the team is good. Everyone is excited and confident, but the previous games are in the past. The focus is one the next game."

Ademola Lookman downplays injury scare

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has eased fears among Super Eagles fans after confirming he is fully fit for the upcoming game against Uganda, per Al Jazeera.

The moment of concern came in the second half vs Tunisia when the Atalanta star was fouled, forcing the medical staff to keep a close eye on him.

Speaking to the media, Lookman offered a calm and confident update on his condition.

“Yeah, I am good and fine. Pleased with the result, three points, so it's a good win. We are looking forward to the next game."

