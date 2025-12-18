Carter Efe Loses Composure as Davido Storms His Twitch Livestream Studio
- Carter Efe completely lost composure after Davido showed up during his Twitch livestream
- The surprise appearance instantly boosted the livestream’s energy and viewership, with Carter Efe visibly overwhelmed throughout the session
- Online users celebrate the moment, describing Carter Efe’s reaction as genuine while praising Davido for his presence and influence
Comedian and streamer Carter Efe completely lost composure when Nigerian music superstar Davido made a surprise appearance on his Twitch livestream on December 17, 2025.
Carter Efe was hosting a regular Twitch livestream when Davido entered the studio.
Video clips shared across social media platforms showed the comedian falling to the floor in excitement and joy, rolling around as he screamed.
As the session progressed, Carter Efe remained visibly shaken by Davido’s presence, struggling to settle down even as the crowd grew larger.
The livestream later recorded about 80,000 concurrent viewers, setting a new record for the most-viewed Twitch livestream in Africa.
Carter Efe appeared stunned when he realised the milestone, freezing momentarily and screaming.
Throughout his presence on the livestream, Davido interacted freely with Carter Efe and everyone present in the studio.
The music superstar highlighted the importance of helping others benefit from one's achievements while focusing on motivation.
He encouraged Carter to use his platform for positive influence and advised against unnecessary online conflicts during the session.
“Don't use these blessings to go out and fight a war when you don't need to,” Davido said while addressing Carter Efe directly on the livestream.
In a notable moment, Davido called Martell's global marketing manager live on the stream, advocating for an ambassadorial deal for Efe.
The organisation immediately agreed to the endorsement opportunity, making Carter Efe extremely excited and overjoyed about the unexpected business prospect.
Watch the video below:
Fans React to Carter Efe’s Meltdown
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@priscanall said:
"Carter see 80k views, e shock like say e win lottery, OBO just dey look am like 'calm down' Record don break, Africa shake."
@KSnetne wrote:
"Africa record shattered in real time Carter Efe's brain froze, Davido just stood there like, 'Ah… so this is history?' 80k live views OBO effect."
@Judecstephen commented:
"Omo, see the moment Carter Efe realized he just broke the record of the most viewed livestream ever in Africa 80k viewers at once."
@iamdavidipese opined:
"I'm not a fan of his content but you see this win, I'm so happy for him Welldone bro! E no dey normal to do."
@boxypiper said:
"From making a hit anthem like 'Machala' for Wizkid to literally tearing his clothes for Davido. Carter Efe's career path is the wildest script."
@hurlagram.101 wrote:
"I be FC but omo Davido God blessings forever for always being a good person with a big heart."
Davido Gifts Luxury SUVs to His Daughters
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido purchased two GAC GS8 SUVs for his daughters, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.
This followed Sophia Momodu's recent claim via her lawyer that she covers all of Imade's expenses except school fees, labelling Davido a deadbeat father.
Fans praised Davido as an "intentional man" and "best father," while taunting Sophia to acknowledge his generosity and refrain from repeating the accusations.
