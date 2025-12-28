Ademola Lookman has confirmed he is fully fit after an injury scare against Tunisia

The Atalanta star delivered a goal and two assists in Nigeria’s 3-2 AFCON win against the North Africans

Lookman leads AFCON 2025 stats with four goal involvements ahead of the Uganda clash

Ademola Lookman has eased fears among Super Eagles fans after confirming he is fully fit following an injury scare during Nigeria’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria’s win not only secured qualification to the Round of 16 but also underlined the Atalanta forward’s growing importance to Eric Chelle’s side, as he once again delivered a match-winning performance.

Ademola Lookman has assured Nigerians he is fully fit after taking a heavy knock during the Super Eagles' 3-2 win against Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Lookman was briefly left on the ground after a heavy challenge, sparking concern about a possible setback, but he has now reassured everyone that he is ready to push on with the tournament.

Lookman downplays injury scare

The moment of concern came in the second half when Lookman was fouled by a robust challenge, forcing medical staff to keep a close eye on him.

Given his importance to the Super Eagles, fans feared the worst. Thankfully, those worries were quickly laid to rest after the final whistle.

Speaking to the media, Lookman offered a calm and confident update on his condition.

“Yeah, I am good and fine. Pleased with the result, three points, so it's a good win. We are looking forward to the next game.”

Lookman’s words will come as a major boost to Nigeria as the three-time AFCON champions prepare for the final group game against Uganda.

Lookman gives MVP performance against Tunisia

Beyond the injury scare, Lookman was the standout performer for the Super Eagles as they secured a hard-fought win against Tunisia.

Ademola Lookman was voted Man of the Match after netting one goal and creating two assists against Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

The Atalanta star was the engine room in Nigeria’s attacking play, registering two assists and scoring a goal to help the Super Eagles race into a commanding 3-0 lead, GOAL reports.

Reflecting on the team’s display, Lookman was full of praise for Nigeria’s control for large spells of the match.

“The win is definitely important. I think our performance today for 75 minutes was top. I don't think they did much during the game; they didn't create much, and that was a bravo to our performance.”

Although Tunisia mounted a late comeback, Nigeria’s early dominance proved decisive, and Lookman’s creativity was at the heart of everything good the Super Eagles produced.

AFCON form sets Lookman apart

Lookman’s impact at AFCON 2025 has been nothing short of sensational.

After two group matches, the Atalanta forward recorded four goal involvements, two goals and two assists, more than any other player in the tournament so far, The Touchline reports.

Lookman also scored the winning goal in Nigeria’s opening 2-1 victory over Tanzania, underlining his consistency.

Nigeria will face Uganda next, knowing that a positive result will seal top spot in Group C

Nigeria cannot afford to lose Lookman

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun, in a chat with Legit.ng, has stated that Lookman is a key member of the Super Eagles under Eric Chelle and Nigeria cannot afford him not playing in crucial matches.

"Lookman has shown his qualities over and over again and against Tunisia, he showed why he is equally as important as Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles squad.

"The Super Eagles need big players to step in big games, and Lookman is certainly one of those players Nigerians will depend on if the dream of winning the AFCON title will become a reality."

Lookman sets new AFCON record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has etched his name in recent AFCON history with a standout performance for Nigeria in their 3-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

The Atalanta star was awarded the Man of the Match (MOTM) as he had a hand in all of Nigeria's three goals, scoring one and assisting two goals.

