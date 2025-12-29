The Super Eagles secured early qualification for the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 with a decisive victory over Tunisia

Arabinrin Aderonke praised Nigeria’s discipline, maturity and attacking intent during the group-stage encounter

Nigeria topped Group C with six points and strengthened its position as a serious title contender

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured early qualification for the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a commanding victory over Tunisia, a result that has drawn praise from sports administrator and former editor Arabinrin Aderonke.

Reacting to the performance, Aderonke described the win as a defining moment in Nigeria’s group campaign.

Arabirin Aderonke praises the Super Eagles after Nigeria defeats Tunisia. Photo: Getty

She noted that the players approached the match with composure and intent despite facing a Tunisian side buoyed by its opening-game success. The outcome confirmed Nigeria’s place in the knockout stage with a game still to play.

"I would like to extend my warmest felicitation to the Super Eagles for their well-deserved and courageous victory over a highly competitive Tunisian team. Qualification with a game to spare is quite a statement on the character, strength, and ambition of this team," she said.

Discipline, belief, early control crucial for Nigeria

Aderonke credited the Super Eagles’ approach for setting the tone of the contest. She pointed to the team’s organisation, confidence on the ball and willingness to attack as factors that shaped the flow of the game from the early stages.

According to her, Nigeria’s dominance unsettled Tunisia and allowed the players to impose their style.

She also praised the contributions of the goalscorers while drawing attention to the collective effort behind the result.

“…The goals scored by Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman must not only be attributed to individual genius, but also the strength and power of team philosophy that is founded on discipline, confidence, and team belief. Despite the fightback by Tunisia, the Super Eagles were mature and focused enough to see out the game,” said Arabinrin Aderonke.

Nigeria's Super Eagles emerge victorious from the group stage clash with Tunisia.

Strong statement from Super Eagles - Aderonke

The former sports editor described Nigeria’s perfect start to the tournament as a clear signal of ambition. She said collecting six points from the opening two group matches placed the Super Eagles among the most convincing sides so far.

“To have qualified for the Round of 16 with six points after two group games is a strength for Nigeria. It is a clear indication of the fact that Super Eagles are not just participants, but are serious title contenders,” said the female soccer fan.

Nigeria currently sit top of Group C and could face the runner-up from Group D if they maintain that position. Group D features Senegal, Benin, Congo and Botswana, setting up the possibility of a high-profile West African encounter in the next round.

Analyst calls for focus, national support

Aderonke urged the players and coaching crew to maintain their concentration as the competition progresses. She also called on Nigerians at home and abroad to rally behind the team.

“I appeal to the players and technical personnel to remain focused and leverage on this spirit. Nigerians pride themselves in you, and the country is behind the Super Eagles as they proceed on their journey to AFCON 2025,” she added.

Beyond football, Aderonke remains a prominent advocate for gender equality, youth empowerment and social inclusion. Her recent recognition as Role Model of the Year at the International Sport and Culture Association in Copenhagen reflects her growing influence within sports development circles across Africa.

