Davido staked a huge some of money on Nigeria’s opening Group C match against Tanzania, eyeing a massive six-figure return

The singer had previously lost a $10,000 wager in the Super Eagles World Cup playoff against Gabon

Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON title kicks off on December 23 at the Complex Sportif de Fes

As the Super Eagles prepare to take flight in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign, Davido has put his money where his mouth is.

The singer took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a snapshot of his betting slip.

The singer's bet hinges on a "Both Teams to Score" (BTTS) outcome for the Nigeria vs. Tanzania clash.

Davido staked a huge some of money on Nigeria’s opening Group C match against Tanzania. Photos: Davido, Super Eagles.

Source: Instagram

If the Super Eagles find the net and the Taifa Stars also score, Davido stands to walk away with a mouth-watering $96,564 (roughly N140 million).

Earlier this year, he famously wagered $10,000 on Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Gabon, a bet that saw him lose millions of Naira after a disappointing result.

The Super Eagles are set to face Tanzania at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Morocco, a match that marks the beginning of their journey to secure Nigeria’s fourth continental trophy.

Davido thrills fans at AFCON concert

Meanwhile, Davido performed at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco ‘25 Official Kick-Off concert on Saturday, December 20.

The pre-tournament event took place in Rabat’s Olm Souissi Fan Zone, with Davido putting Nigeria on the map as he thrilled fans with his hit songs and energetic moves on stage.

Recall that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced Davido as a headline performer for the kick-off concert, alongside hip-hop star French Montana, Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and emerging star Says’z.

See his bet slip here:

Nigerians react to Davido's bet slip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@drpenking shared:

"The fact that you didn’t play Nigeria to win means that you don’t believe in your country."

@Winco_HP stated:

"You no even Sabi wetin u bet. Once you don collect money for gif, u no longer have the interest of your fans. Misleading people to gamble away their money"

@MR_CRYPTO150 commented:

"So OBO too na gambler. Then I think it's like am not quitting soon since my mentor also approves it"

@GoodnewsChinwe4 noted:

"Is he also an ambassador of stake? because na so drake think say he go deceive me yesterday too"

@ICEPUPPY001 stated:

"I fit swear say no be u come up with this option, na person just carry am give you, cause honestly no sane person go see that useless super eagles play dem this option aje"

Super Eagles will face Tanzania on Monday in Morocco. Photo: Super Eagles.

Source: Getty Images

Davido secures endorsement deal for Carter Efe

Legit.ng also reported how Davido secured an endorsement deal for live streamer Carter Efe.

During a live session, Davido placed a surprise call to Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Global Marketing Manager.

The call wasn’t just casual; the singer personally requested that Martell offer Carter Efe an endorsement deal.

Source: Legit.ng