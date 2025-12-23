A video of Eniola Badmus lamenting that no one has crushed on her since the beginning of the year has gone viral online

The Nollywood actress jokingly shared how she had been anticipating Detty December but without a love interest, stating that she would try again next year

Despite the hilarious nature of the video, netizens responded with varying opinions, some of which taunted her

It appeared Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood star and Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on social events and public hearings, had been looking forward to celebrating Detty December with a crush.

In a video making waves on social media, Eniola jokingly lamented how no one had approached her from January to December to say they had a crush on her or were interested in her.

Actress Eniola Badmus claims no one showed interest in her in 2025. Credit: eniolabadmus

The actress, who had expressed interest in going on outings this December, added that she would try again next year.

"So you mean to say that from January to December, I didn't enter anybody's eye, and nobody crushed on me on the side. God abeg o, so who will carry me for Oblee? What did I do, God? We try again next year," she said in the video.

"Who will carry me for nahnahnanaaaaaaaa…… Problem don dey ooooo," Eniola Badmus added in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus was caught up in a new drama on social media after she shared photos of herself speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Nigerians reply Eniola Badmus as she jokes about lack of crushes in 2025. Credit: eniolabadmus

Eniola shared how grateful she was to have spoken at the UNGA event.

While some Nigerians congratulated the actress on her achievement, others accused Eniola Badmus of lying, claiming she was never at the UNGA event.

The video of Eniola Badmus lamenting is below:

Comments about Eniola Badmus

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

chrisco_empire said:

"You wey Dey arrest person."

tjpumpinng wrote:

"Women are forever funny, boys plenty wey wan shift her paynt oooo but but “ are you my level “ “ you no de look face “ “ who be yo level “ “ who be yo mate."

EltemmyVet commented:

"Everybody calm down Na cruise she dey Una too dey serious these days One person say her voice never configure with the new body."

omoiyaakeem said:

"Make she go meet Tinubu."

DeejayHolla wrote:

"You enter their eyes well o. But the problem is, your own go be “urgent 20million naira."

Ziggyashy said:

"How she come use style resemble funke akindele like this abi na my eyes Dey pain me ni."

TheFishProf said:

"Who wan crush on Badmus wen be bad person? Even ur name dey fear people."

GiftedEno_sol said:

"This is not a joke o. She meant every word.."

Eniola Badmus cautions fan

Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on TikTok shared a video of her encounter with Eniola Badmus at a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to film her, but Eniola refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

