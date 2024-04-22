Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele has finally reacted to Toyin Abraham's post about her and their rivalry

Toyin Abraham spoke about the rivalry between her and Funke Akindele, and it led to negative competition between them

The Nollywood filmmaker had hailed Funke Akindele's success at the box office with her December blockbuster, "A Tribe Called Judah"

Nollywood filmmaker and box office maestro Funke Akindele has finally responded to Toyin Abraham's recent lengthy comments about her posted on social media.

Toyin Abraham, in her lengthy post, spoke about the unhealthy competition that existed between her and Funke Akindele for years.

Funke Akindele's reaction to Toyin Abraham's lengthy post about her stirs emotions online. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

She also took the opportunity to hail Funke Akindele's recent success as she became Nigeria's first filmmaker to hit N1bn in return at the box office.

However, despite all of the great things Toyin Abraham said about Funke Akindele, the actress' response to the lengthy post has sparked massive reactions on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Funke Akindele calls Toyin Abraham a baby

The filmmaker reacted to Toyin Abraham's post calling her "Toyin Baby" before going on to wish her all the best.

Here's an excerpt of Funke Akindele's response to Toyin Abraham's lengthy post:

"Toyin baby, All the best dear."

See the viral post below:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's response

Netizens couldn't help but react to Funke Akindele's response. Many noted that it was cold and brash show of superiority from Jenifa actor to Toyin Abraham's olive branch.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Funke Akindele's response:

@faithytrip:

"Feels like when someone writes a long epistle and u reply with "K" , it can pain."

@daniels_osi:

"Omo, after a 2-page message she got a one-liner? Winter has never been this cold bruh."

@IamJasmine07:

"This reply ooooo . She definitely understand what Toyin was trying to do. She wants to create an image in the mind of people that they're equal when it comes to movie production but no, they're miles apart. I don't know about acting oo but directing or production."

@beibipearl2:

"Am I the only one that sees something wrong in her response??"

@steevyben:

"Upon wetin toyin Abraham write, funke just reply with six words. Na wa."

@Issossy:

"A part of me just feels like Funke didn’t mean it sha, it’s all fake love in that industry."

@Iampelga_:

"Who send kwosongbo epistle? e dey give all those WhatsApp message wey dem go reply your long messages with “k."

@OladeleSharof:

"That's why Funke Akindele will always be the big sis, Gen Z will never understand those competitions Toyin was talking about."

@Ayomiepat_:

"Her reply is giving yinmu but let's see how it unfolds."

Toyin Abraham meets old classmate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham became emotional when she met her schoolmate on a movie set.

In the viral video, she was surprised to see someone she knew from her primary school days.

She was moved to tears as people took to the comment section to react to the video.

Source: Legit.ng