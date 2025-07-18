Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham took their fans and supporters by surprise amid rumours of malice

The Battle on Bukka Street producer shared a video of herself that caught the attention of many including perceived rival Toyin Abraham

It didn’t take long to see the filmmakers to converse under the viral post which has got many talking online

Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham have had the internet buzzing recently following their encounter online.

The filmmakers who reportedly in a silent rift with themselves appeared to have sorted things out privately.

The revelation was made known after the Jenifa’s Dairy producer shared a goofy video of herself dancing to Olamide’s new hit 99 featuring Seyi Vibez, Young John and Asake.

Toyin Abraham took to the comments to excitedly write:

“Aunty Funke you hot ooo.”

Funke Akindele immediately respond, saying:

“Toyin lol, onijogbon, Thanks dear.”

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Toyin Abraham shared how she and her senior colleague, Funke Akindele were once rivals in the industry.

In a post she shared on social media, she celebrated the actress for her achievement after her movie grossed N1bn in the cinema.

According to her, there was a time when the two of them were competing fiercely to be number one in Nollywood. Things turned dirty between them and their fans also fought each other.

In her long message, Abraham noted that Akindele has made a mark and has made other women in the industry hustle hard.

The mother of one explained that she was the one that set the pace in the industry but Akindele came and beat her record. She mentioned that Jenifa as she is fondly called made her set higher goals with her box office record.

Funke Akindele and Toynin Abraham trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oyinlomodiamond said:

"What we love to see. @toyin_abraham na woman you be😍😍. Now people fighting each other because of stanship, how do you feel seeing that comment from aunty Toyin? I no kuku get fave, I just love them all❤️ life no hard✌️."

jhu__maie said:

"Na @iyaboojofespris settle fight between @toyin_abraham and @funkejenifaakindele 😂. Na lie o na our church pastor😂🥰."

purebliss_ayo said:

"Mama🙌... We're waitingggggg for Sundayyyyy... I'm praying for an opportunity to meet you one day, I want to raid your shoe rack 😩😍."

rossy_emporium said:

"As i no see d comment nd reply wey bring me here e pain me o😏love u both my amazing Queens 🥰."

aura_bytemmy said:

"Eyin fans isonu 😂😂😂😂😂😂 oya make una rest , awon olugbeja 😂and the one’s always shading them up and down 😂😂😂😂 Shey una go rest bayiiii😂😂😂 tor Oluwaseun."

hazantemitope said:

"Who told all these yeye fans that they're not in good terms."

kaosaranojeem said:

"Am happy but I want to see them collabo in a movie I love them both 😍😍."

Funke Akindele reacts to Toyin Abraham’s about her

In a previousr report by Legit.ng, Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele reacted to Toyin Abraham's post about her and their rivalry.

This was after Toyin spoke about the rivalry between her and Funke, and how it led to negative competition between them.

The Nollywood filmmaker had hailed Funke Akindele's success at the box office with her December blockbuster, "A Tribe Called Judah"

