Toyin Abraham has marked the record that Funke Akindele has achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry and they splashed dirt and dust in the process

She called her the winner while celebrating her movie which grossed Nbn in the cinema as she prayed for her

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared how she and her senior colleague, Funke Akindele were once rivals in the industry.

In a post she shared on social media, she celebrated the actress for her achievement after her movie grossed N1bn in the cinema.

According to her, there was a time when the two of them were competing fiercely to be number one in Nollywood. Things turned dirty between them and their fans also fought each other.

Toyin Abraham recounts rivalry with Funke Akindele. Photo credit @funkejenifaakindele/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham says Akindele set space for women

In her long message, Abrhaim noted that Akindele has made a mark and has made other women in the industry work hard.

Abraham explained that she was the one that set the pace in the industry but Akindele came and beat her record. She mentioned that Jenifa as she is fondly called made her set higher goals with her box office record.

Abraham says she owes Akindele

While concluding her post, Abraham said that she owed Akindele a post in December as she prayed for the mother of two and wished her well in her journey.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Abraham said about Akindele. Here are some of the comments below:

@bunmzyodofin:

"I love you Toyin for this my love for you has doubled. @toyin_abraham mummy ire. I celebrate your wins darling sis, my everyday crush,."

@yetundebarnabas:

"I Too love you my Woman."

@yetundebarnabas:

"Strong women."

@sandraiheuwa:

"Yes more collaborations than competitions."

@janemena:

"I don’t know about others but you see “unhealthy competition” is never in my dictionary and I’m so glad I follow both of you because this just shows that true true unhealthy and unnecessary competition is null and void. You said it all. It only brings out a side we thought we never had. God bless you."

@damilolaakinyemi_pelebe:

"Awwwwn this is beautiful. God bless You both @toyin_abraham @funkejenifaakindele."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j

"Awww, I am loving you more my baby. Competition pulls down and cause bitterness. It’s unhealthy. Thank you @toyin_abraham for doing this. May God bless you, oke laye e wa. I love you like none ."

@bakarezhainab:

"Why will I love you less my woman? Your heart is so beautiful."

@tayofak

"Oluwatoyin."

@ayoolakikelomo:

"My woman, I love you."

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had said that she lost a pregnancy.

The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. According to her, she had some struggles with having another baby.

She noted that people were saying that she had added weight not knowing what she was going through.

Source: Legit.ng