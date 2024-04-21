“No One Can Be Number One 4ever”: Toyin Recounts Competing With Funke Akindele, Declares Her Winner
- Toyin Abraham has marked the record that Funke Akindele has achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry
- According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry and they splashed dirt and dust in the process
- She called her the winner while celebrating her movie which grossed Nbn in the cinema as she prayed for her
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared how she and her senior colleague, Funke Akindele were once rivals in the industry.
In a post she shared on social media, she celebrated the actress for her achievement after her movie grossed N1bn in the cinema.
According to her, there was a time when the two of them were competing fiercely to be number one in Nollywood. Things turned dirty between them and their fans also fought each other.
"Why u still dey there?" Fans drag Chioma over old post telling them to let go of toxic relationship
Toyin Abraham says Akindele set space for women
In her long message, Abrhaim noted that Akindele has made a mark and has made other women in the industry work hard.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Abraham explained that she was the one that set the pace in the industry but Akindele came and beat her record. She mentioned that Jenifa as she is fondly called made her set higher goals with her box office record.
Abraham says she owes Akindele
While concluding her post, Abraham said that she owed Akindele a post in December as she prayed for the mother of two and wished her well in her journey.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to the post
Reactions have trailed what Abraham said about Akindele. Here are some of the comments below:
@bunmzyodofin:
"I love you Toyin for this my love for you has doubled. @toyin_abraham mummy ire. I celebrate your wins darling sis, my everyday crush,."
@yetundebarnabas:
"I Too love you my Woman."
@yetundebarnabas:
"Strong women."
@sandraiheuwa:
"Yes more collaborations than competitions."
@janemena:
"I don’t know about others but you see “unhealthy competition” is never in my dictionary and I’m so glad I follow both of you because this just shows that true true unhealthy and unnecessary competition is null and void. You said it all. It only brings out a side we thought we never had. God bless you."
@damilolaakinyemi_pelebe:
"Awwwwn this is beautiful. God bless You both @toyin_abraham @funkejenifaakindele."
@realtalk_with_mummy_j
"Awww, I am loving you more my baby. Competition pulls down and cause bitterness. It’s unhealthy. Thank you @toyin_abraham for doing this. May God bless you, oke laye e wa. I love you like none ."
@bakarezhainab:
"Why will I love you less my woman? Your heart is so beautiful."
@tayofak
"Oluwatoyin."
@ayoolakikelomo:
"My woman, I love you."
Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy
Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had said that she lost a pregnancy.
The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. According to her, she had some struggles with having another baby.
She noted that people were saying that she had added weight not knowing what she was going through.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng