Ooni of Ife has penned an emotional tribute to Asake after the music star's recent visit to his palace in Ile Ife, Osun state

The traditional ruler also shared a video that captured highlights from the singer's visit, including a clip where he showered prayers on him

The former YBNL star's video with the Yoruba king comes after his visit to his alma mater, OAU, in Ile Ife

Afrobeats superstar Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake or Mr. Money, had a stopover at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Osun State on Monday, December 22.

Recall that Asake made headlines after he arrived at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, in a helicopter alongside his mother, socialite Yhemolee, and Yoruba actor Lala.

After leaving OAU, Asake and his team also paid a courtesy visit to Ooni, whose palace is a few minutes' drive from the tertiary institution.

The monarch, who was excited to meet Asake, welcomed him and his team with open hands, with a series of heartwarming videos from the visit emerging online.

Ooni of Ife pens tributes to Asake

After the singer's visit, the monarch took to his social media page to pen a heartfelt tribute to Asake, whom he referred to as his son.

Sharing a clip of their visit, the Ooni expressed how happy he was to welcome him back home, noting that Asake spent many of his formative years in Ife.

He praised the singer’s mother for being a steadfast pillar and expressed his delight in welcoming her home. Ooni also expressed excitement at how one of his global stars has returned to his roots.

"Today fills my heart with deep joy as I welcome my son, Asake, back home to Ile-Ife. This sacred land is where he spent many of his formative years, moulded by hard work, discipline, and quiet determination. To return home after such a journey is a blessing, and I receive him with pride and open arms," Ooni wrote in part.

The video from Asake's visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace in Osun State is below:

Reactions as Asake visits Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

alkaatib_ said:

"EVERYBODY IS ASAKE FAN … if you love good music and creativity you will love ASAKE."

mirexofibadan_ commented:

"Success attracts many friends. May I be successful."

dr_festusayo wrote:

"He Left home to chase success and he’s back home with success."

cdof1 said:

"Chai! Now alaafin will also be looking for a star artist that finished from UI to invite now! Chaeee."

bigbodeyypromotions commented:

"The person that edited this video is a true Asake fan… nothing wey anybody fit tell me."

pinkfunky commented:

"Asake is an absolute bonus to Ile-Ife, si humble and respectful."

w.g_aluminiumsystemventures commented:

"Sir with all due respect.you are also a father how would you feel if a fellow praised your wife and others about your son or daughter success without even mentioning your name."

