Videos from Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan's 10th coronation anniversary have emerged on social media

One heartwarming clip captured the moment the Yoruba monarch cut a giant cake amid cheers from the guests

While some social media users celebrated the popular king, others shared comments about the lavish event

Oba Enitan Adeyeye threw a lavish party to mark his 10th coronation anniversary as the Ooni of Ife.

The event, which took place at the Ojaja Arena in Ife, Osun State, was attended by prominent figures, including the First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

Remi Tinubu, other prominent figures attend Ooni of Ife's 10th coronation. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the milestone on his forefathers' throne, the Ooni expressed gratitude to God, his ancestors, and the people of Ile-Ife.

"Today, as I mark ten years upon the sacred throne of my forefathers, my heart overflows with gratitude to the Almighty, to my ancestors, and to the great people of Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba nation," he said.

"A decade ago, destiny summoned me to bear the crown that symbolizes not only authority, but service, sacrifice, and an unending responsibility to unite our people. In these ten years, I have walked humbly yet boldly, guided by wisdom rooted in tradition and a vision shaped by the needs of a new generation," he added.

A video from the event captured the moment the Yoruba monarch cut multiple cakes to celebrate his milestone.

Ooni of Ife expresses gratitude to God as he marks 10th coronation anniversary. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

A video showing the Ooni of Ife cutting cakes at his 10th coronation party is below:

Another video of the Ooni and guests dancing at his party is below:

Video showing the moment Remi Tinubu arrived in Ife is below:

Reactions as Ooni celebrates 10th coronation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

iyabeezevents said:

"Bami osa no be cho cho na king wey show working be our king.... olori alade gbogbo."

profblack111 commeted:

"The queen of England celebrated her birthday with 1 cake , and a king in one region city in Nigeria is celebrating his birthday with multiple cakes , Lesson learn — this people don’t care about morality If they do , they will not be driving roll-rose culinary in a mud street with dirty sewage And the children of the community won’t be going to class with barefoot 🦶, the kings are suppose to be servant of the people, not oppressed them with luxuries Shame shame shame.

gbengameyun21 said:

"When there's too much money and opulence and you don't know what to do with it This is what they call , "You do too much!!!"

oluwa_ridha commented:

"Cake cutting isn’t Yoruba tradition."

Ooni of Ife bonds with 1st son

Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son, Prince Tadenikawo, made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng