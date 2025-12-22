Asake bypassed the famous Ife-Ibadan road, opting for a helicopter landing in the school's sports complex main bowl

The Vice Chancellor formally received the "Lonely at the Top" crooner and his close associate

Years after studying Theatre Arts within the same walls, the singer returned to inspire a new generation of creative minds

The prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) witnessed an unprecedented spectacle on Monday, December 22, 2025, as one of its most successful exports made a grand return to the "Great Ife" campus.

The atmosphere at the "Africa’s Most Beautiful Campus" shifted when a private chopper descended into the heart of the institution, carrying a man who once walked its halls as an aspiring performer.

A video currently making the rounds across social media platforms captures the moment a sleek helicopter touched down in the school’s sports complex.

As the rotors slowed, Asake, the "Mr. Money" himself, emerged alongside his longtime friend and fellow alumnus, Yhemolee.

The duo, who are both proud graduates of the institution, were met by a high-powered delegation of school officials

For Asake, this visit was more than just a display of success; it was a sentimental journey.

Having studied Theatre Arts at OAU, the singer’s roots in performance were nurtured on the very soil he landed on today.

The entourage made its way to the Vice Chancellor’s office, where the university’s top management held a reception to honor the singer.

The VC praised Asake and Yhemolee for being exemplary ambassadors of the institution, noting that their global success has brought immense pride to the "Great Ife" family.

